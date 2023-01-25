PENDLETON — Yakima Valley shut down high-scoring Blue Mountain and leading scorer Chad Napoleon on Wednesday, Jan. 25, for a 68-49 NWAC East victory.
The Timberwolves, who average 84.5 points a game, trailed 32-22 at the half, and were outscored 36-27 in the second half.
Napoleon, who averages 20.7 points a game, was held to just four on 1-for-14 shooting, leaving him two points shy of 1,000 for his career. Napoleon would be the first BMCC player to reach 1,000 points.
Kash Lang had 15 points and five rebounds for BMCC, which has lost its past four games. Kyan Thompson added eight points, while Tyler Newsom had five points and six rebounds.
Conner Turner led the Yaks with 15 points and five rebounds, while Bright Kari had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
College women’s basketball
YAKIMA VALLEY 69, BLUE MOUNTAIN 64 — Skylar Begay scored 15 of her 17 points in the first half as the Yaks turned a 39-37 lead at the half into an NWAC East victory in Pendleton.
Yakima Valley went on an 18-11 run in the third quarter for a little breathing room.
BMCC trailed 59-52 with 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Timberwolves pulled within 59-57 with 6:34 to play, and were within 63-60 with 5:21 left, but could never overtake the Yaks.
Ellie Acord led the Timberwolves with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Jaelyn Brainard added 13 points, and Nadine French 12 points and seven rebounds.
Former Echo standout Faith McCarty had 13 points and four rebounds for the Yaks.
Wrestling
Hermiston won five of its first six matches against 6A West Linn, but the Lions got the big points when they needed them in handing the visiting Bulldogs a 31-30 loss.
Hermiston had a 27-15 lead with four matches remaining.
West Linn, ranked No. 2 in the latest 6A poll, saw Benjamin Winjum (175) and Justin Rademacher (190) post back-to-back technical falls to pull within 27-25. Earl Ingle followed with a first-round pin of Hermiston’s Wesley Leathers to put the Lions out front 31-27.
In the final match of the night, Hermiston’s Siu Sepeni earned a 5-3 decision over Liam Armstrong at 285, but the Bulldogs would fall one point short.
Rademacher finished second at the 6A state tournament last year at 170 pounds, while Engle (195) and Winjum (182) finished fourth.
Carlos Cervantes (106), Jacoby Rodriguez (113) posted pins for the Bulldogs, who also got wins from Aiden Favorite (120), Jaysen Rodriguez (132), Daniel Garza (138), Ben Larson (157) and Tama Tuia (165) also picked up wins for Hermiston.
PENDLETON 36, BAKER 25 — Dawson Tremper opened the match with a 5-4 decision over Joey Duncan at 106 pounds, and Nathan Neveau finished it with a pin of Andrew Sandberg at 285, as the Bucks recorded a Greater Oregon League road win over the Bulldogs.
Pendleton (2-1 GOL) got pins from Cole Roy (126), Owen Golter (132) and Jack Lieuallen (152), while Miles Kennedy earned an 8-6 overtime win over Jacob Mills at 182.
The Bucks gave up six points by forfeiting at 113, and Baker recored pins by Ryan Brown (170) and Cade Lind (220) to keep pace with Pendleton.
The Bucks will compete at the Colton Holly Memorial Tournament on Saturday in Wilsonville.
