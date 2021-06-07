Tuesday, June 8

Prep boys basketball

Pendleton at Crook County, 7 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

Mitchell/Spray at Echo, 7:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Stanfield at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Umatilla at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Sherman, 6 p.m.

Joseph at Echo, 6 p.m.

Prep wrestling

Heppner, Irrigon at Riverside, 5 p.m.

Prep bowling

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9

Prep boys basketball

Nixyaawii at Baker, 7:30 p.m.

Umatilla JV at Griswold, 6 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Nixyaawii at Baker, 6 p.m.

Prep wrestling

Hanford, Chiawana at Hermiston, 5 p.m.

Pendleton, McLoughlin at La Grande, TBD

Thursday, June 10

Prep boys basketball

Kennewick at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Hermiston at Kennewick, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Irrigon at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Powder Valley at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.

Prep wrestling

Heppner at Riverside, 5 p.m.

Prep bowling

Hermiston at Richland, 3:30 p.m.

Prep swimming

Hermiston at MCC Championships, Richland, TBD

IMC meet at Pendleton, noon

Friday, June 11

Prep boys basketball

Ridgeview at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Echo at Ione/Arlington, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.

McLoughlin at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Irrigon at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Echo at Ione/Arlington, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 12

Prep boys basketball

Crosshill Christian at Nixyaawii, 12:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 3 p.m.

Umatilla at McLoughlin, 6 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Umatilla at McLoughlin, 4:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 1:30 p.m.

Prep wrestling

Heppner at Pine Eagle, 11 a.m.

Hood River, The Dalles at Pendleton, at Happy Canyon Arena, 5 p.m.

