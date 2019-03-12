*Schedules subject to change due to weather.

Thursday, March 14

Baseball

Mac-Hi at College Place (WA), 4 p.m.

Softball

Hermiston at Eisenhower, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Helix, Weston-McEwen at Umatilla, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Helix, Weston-McEwen at Umatilla, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, March 15

Baseball

St. Paul vs. Umatilla (at Grant Union Tournament), 1 p.m.

Heppner/Ione at Irrigon, 1 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Grant Union/Prairie City, 2 p.m.

Softball

Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph at Heppner/Ione (DH), noon

Pendleton at La Salle Prep (DH), 1:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Richland at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Four Rivers at Stanfield/Echo, 2 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Four Rivers at Stanfield/Echo, 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

Baseball

Pendleton at Hillsboro (DH), noon

Stanfield/Echo at Columbia (White Salmon), 2 p.m.

Ferris at Hermiston (at Armand Larive) [DH], 4 p.m.

Umatilla at Grant Union Tournament

Softball

Hermiston at Post Falls (ID), 10:30 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.