*Schedules subject to change due to weather.
Thursday, March 14
Baseball
Mac-Hi at College Place (WA), 4 p.m.
Softball
Hermiston at Eisenhower, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Helix, Weston-McEwen at Umatilla, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Helix, Weston-McEwen at Umatilla, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, March 15
Baseball
St. Paul vs. Umatilla (at Grant Union Tournament), 1 p.m.
Heppner/Ione at Irrigon, 1 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Grant Union/Prairie City, 2 p.m.
Softball
Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph at Heppner/Ione (DH), noon
Pendleton at La Salle Prep (DH), 1:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Richland at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Four Rivers at Stanfield/Echo, 2 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Four Rivers at Stanfield/Echo, 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 16
Baseball
Pendleton at Hillsboro (DH), noon
Stanfield/Echo at Columbia (White Salmon), 2 p.m.
Ferris at Hermiston (at Armand Larive) [DH], 4 p.m.
Umatilla at Grant Union Tournament
Softball
Hermiston at Post Falls (ID), 10:30 a.m.
