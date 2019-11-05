Wednesday, Nov. 6
Boys soccer
De La Salle North Catholic at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Hidden Valley at Mac-Hi, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Volleyball
Hermiston vs. North Central (at Kamiakin H.S.), 5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
Football
North Central at Hermiston, 5 p.m.
Scappoose at Pendleton, 7 p.m.
Days Creek at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
2A state tournament: Weston-McEwen vs. Central Linn (at Redmond), 6 p.m.
Girls swimming
Hermiston at district prelims (Kelso, Wash.), 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Football
Bandon at Heppner, 1 p.m.
Girls swimming
Hermiston at district finals (Kelso), 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
2A state tournament: Weston-McEwen at Central Linn, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.