Saturday, May 11
Baseball
Heppner/Ione at Union/Cove (DH), 11 a.m.
Dufur/South Wasco County at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah (DH), 11 a.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Grant Union/Prairie City (DH), noon
Pendleton at The Dalles (DH), noon
La Grande at Mac-Hi (DH), 3 p.m.
Softball
Adrian at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah (DH), 11 a.m.
Heppner/Ione at Weston-McEwen (DH), 11 a.m.
La Grande at Mac-Hi (DH), 3 p.m.
The Dalles at Pendleton (DH), noon
Tennis
Weston-McEwen at Districts (Tri-City Court Club), 9 a.m.
Riverside, Helix at Regionals (Tri-City Court Club), 10 a.m.
Mac-Hi at Regionals (Tri-City Court Club), 10 a.m.
Ione at Districts (Tri-City Court Club), 10 a.m.
Echo/Stanfield at Districts (Ontario), TBD
Pendleton Girls at Districts (Ridgeview), TBD
Pendleton Boys at Districts (Redmond), TBD
Track and field
Mac-Hi at Districts (La Grande), 9 a.m.
Riverside at Burns, 10 a.m.
Ione at Moro, 10:30 a.m.
Hermiston at MCC Championships (Kennison Field), 10:45 a.m.
