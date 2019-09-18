Friday, Sept. 20
Football
Ione/Arlington at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, 7 p.m.
Joseph at Echo, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Irrigon, 7 p.m.
Mac-Hi vs. Philomath (at Madras High School), 7 p.m.
Putnam at Pendleton, 7 p.m.
Hermiston at Kennewick, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Joseph at Echo, 4 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Delphian, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Football
Heppner vs. Gold Beach (at Summit), 2 p.m.
Cross-country
Hermiston at Fort Steilacoom
Volleyball
Weston-McEwen at Waldport, 11 a.m.
Hermiston at Davis, 1 p.m.
Echo at Mitchell/Spray, 1 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Cove, 2 p.m.
Boys soccer
Four Rivers at Irrigon, 3 p.m.
Ontario at Mac-Hi, 3 p.m.
Girls soccer
Four Rivers at Irrigon, 1 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Ontario, 1 p.m.
Hermiston at Shadle Park, 2 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 23
Volleyball
White Salmon at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer
Pendleton at Baker/Powder Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
La Grande at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Volleyball
Irrigon at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
Sherman at Echo, 4:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Condon, 5 p.m.
Imbler at Helix, 5 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Elgin, 5 p.m.
Riverview at Riverside, 5 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 6:30 p.m.
Pendleton at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Mac-Hi at The Dalles/Dufur, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
White Salmon at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
The Dalles/Dufur at 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Stevenson, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Cross-country
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Volleyball
Echo at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.
Stanfield at Enterprise, 5 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Union, 5:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Heppner at Pilot Rock, 6:30 p.m.
Irrigon at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.
Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Southridge, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Umatilla, 6 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Marist Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Riverside at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.
Southridge at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Cross-country
Nixyaawii, Weston-McEwen at Helix, 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
Football
Ione/Arlington vs. Cambridge (at Eastern Oregon University), 5 p.m.
Riverside at Kings Way Christian, 6 p.m.
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Echo at Sherman/Condon, 7 p.m.
DeSales at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Heppner, 7 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Culver, 7 p.m.
Irrigon at Stevenson, 7 p.m.
Grant Union at Umatilla, 7 p.m.
Scappoose at Pendleton, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Helix at Cove, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Football
Mac-Hi vs. Siuslaw (at Madras), 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 11 a.m.
Grant Union at Stanfield, noon
Helix at Wallowa, 1 p.m.
Union, Enterprise at Heppner, 1:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen vs. Grant Union (at Stanfield), 2 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Ontario, 2:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 4 p.m.
Pendleton at Westview High School Tournament
Boys soccer
Mac-Hi at La Grande, 2 p.m.
Girls soccer
Richland at Hermiston, noon
Mac-Hi at La Grande, noon
Umatilla at Four Rivers, 1 p.m.
Nyssa at Irrigon, 1 p.m.
