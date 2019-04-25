Monday, April 29

Baseball

Weston-McEwen at Mac-Hi, 4 p.m.

La Grande at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Golf

Pendleton Boys at Crook County, TBD

Pendleton Girls at Wildhorse Country Club, TBD

Tuesday, April 30

Baseball

Crook County at Pendleton (DH), 2:30 p.m.

Grant Union/Prairie City at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah, 4 p.m.

Union/Cove at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Dufur/South Wasco County, 4 p.m.

Irrigion at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Softball

Weston-McEwen at Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph (DH), 3 p.m.

Hermiston at Richland (DH), 4 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Irrigon at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Crook County at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Weston-McEwen at Helix, 3:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 4 p.m.

Umatilla at Arlington/Condon, 4 p.m.

The Dalles at Pendleton Girls, 4 p.m.

Pendleton Boys at The Dalles, 4 p.m.

Track and field

Riverside at Eisenhower, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

Mac-Hi at Pullman, noon

Hermiston at Pasco, 1:30 p.m.

Soccer

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 1

Softball

Grant Union/Prairie City at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah (DH), 3 p.m.

Thursday, May 2

Baseball

DeSales (WA) at Mac-Hi, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Redmond at Pendleton Girls, 2:30 p.m.

Pendleton Boys at Redmond, 4 p.m.

Track and field

Hermiston at Kennewick, 3 p.m.

Golf

Mac-Hi at Veterans Memorial, 1 p.m.

Friday, May 3

Baseball

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Umatilla (DH), 1 p.m.

Burns/Crane at Irrigon (DH), 1 p.m.

Riverside at Nyssa (DH), 2 p.m.

Softball

Union/Cove at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (DH), 11 a.m.

Adrian at Stanfield/Echo, 1 p.m.

Burns/Crane at Irrigon (DH), 1 p.m.

Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph at Umatilla (DH), 1 p.m.

Riverside at Nyssa (DH), 2 p.m.

Tennis

Ione, Weston-McEwen, Mac-Hi, Stanfield/Echo at Sub-Districts (Tri-City Court Club), 9 a.m.

Riverside vs. Helix (at Tri-City Court Club), 9 a.m.

Track and field

Pendleton at Baker Invitational, 10 a.m.

Mac-Hi at Baker, 10 a.m.

Heppner/Ione, Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah at Stanfield/Echo, 11 a.m.

Pendleton at Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays (Portland), 2 p.m.

Hermiston at Dean Nice Invite, 2 p.m.

Golf

Hermiston at Hanford, 9 a.m.

Heppner/Ione at Union, 10 a.m.

Saturday, May 4

Baseball

Weston-McEwen at Stanfield/Echo (DH), 11 a.m.

Heppner/Ione at Sherman/Arlington/Condon (DH), 11 a.m.

Ontario at Mac-Hi (DH), noon

Hood River Valley at Pendleton (DH), noon

Softball

Weston-McEwen at Adrain (DH), 11 a.m.

Ontario at Mac-Hi/Helix (DH), noon

Pendleton at Hood River Valley (DH), noon

Heppner/Ione at Grant Union/Prairie City (DH), 1 p.m.

Tennis

Ione, Weston-McEwen, Mac-Hi, Stanfield/Echo at Sub-Districts (Tri-City Court Club), 9 a.m.

Riverside vs. Helix (at Tri-City Court Club), 10 a.m.

Pendleton Girls at Crook County, noon

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.