Saturday, April 20

Baseball

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Sherman/Arlington/Condon (DH), 11 a.m.

Pendleton at Redmond (DH), noon

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Irrigon (DH), 1 p.m.

Softball

Grant Union/Prairie City at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (DH), 11 a.m.

Echo/Stanfield at Adrian (DH), 11 a.m.

Redmond at Pendleton (DH), noon

Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph at Irrigon (DH), 1 p.m.

Tennis

Helix, Umatilla at Stanfield/Echo, 10 a.m.

Pendleton Girls at The Dalles, 11 a.m.

The Dalles at Pendleton Boys, 11 a.m.

Riverside at Mac-Hi, noon

Track and field

Riverside at Prosser, 10:30 a.m.

Weston-McEwen, Stanfield/Echo, Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, Ione at Pepsi Invitational (Union), 11 a.m.

Monday, April 22

Golf

Pendleton at The Dalles, noon

Mac-Hi Girls at Baker Tourney, noon

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, April 23

Baseball

Heppner/Ione at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Sherman/Arlington/Condon, 4 p.m.

Walla Walla Valley Academy at Weston-McEwen (DH), 4 p.m.

Irrigon at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Mac-Hi, 4 p.m.

The Dalles at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Mac-Hi/Helix at Ontario (DH), 4 p.m.

Hermiston at Chiawana (DH), 4 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at College Place (DH), 4 p.m.

Irrigon at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Pendleton at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Weston-McEwen at La Grande, 3:30 p.m.

Hood River Valley at Pendleton Girls, 4 p.m.

Pendleton Boys at Hood River Valley, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Helix, 4 p.m.

Ione at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.

Mac-Hi, Condon at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Chiawana at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Track and field

Heppner/Ione, Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, Helix, Stanfield/Echo at Weston-McEwen, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 24

Golf

Pendleton at Walla Walla, TBD

Thursday, April 25

Tennis

Ione at Arlington/Condon, 3:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Stanfield/Echo, 3:30 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Helix, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

Pendleton Girls at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.

Ridgeview at Pendleton Boys, 4 p.m.

Track and field

Ione, Irrigon, Pilot Rock, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla at Heppner, 2 p.m.

Hermiston at Kamiakin, 3 p.m.

Golf

Pendleton Girls at Quail Valley (Banks), 11 a.m.

Enterprise, Grant Union, Hood River Valley, La Grande, Wallowa at Heppner/Ione, 1 p.m.

Hermiston at Richland, 1 p.m.

Friday, April 26

Baseball

Riverside at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (DH), 1 p.m.

Burns/Crane at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (DH), 1 p.m.

Pendleton at Ridgeview (DH), 2 p.m.

Irrigon at Nyssa (DH), 2 p.m.

Umatilla at Vale (DH), 2 p.m.

Hanford at Hermiston (DH), 4 p.m.

Softball

Stanfield/Echo at Grant Union/Prairie City (DH), 1 p.m.

Riverside at Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa (DH), 1 p.m.

Umatilla at Vale (DH), 2 p.m.

Irrigon at Nyssa (DH), 2 p.m.

Ridgeview at Pendleton (DH), 2 p.m.

Walla Walla at Hermiston (DH), 4 p.m.

Tennis

Hermiston at Capital Invite (Boise), 10 a.m.

Track and field

Weston-McEwen, Stanfield/Echo, Ione, Riverside at Pendleton, 3 p.m.

Golf

Hermiston Girls at Spokane, 8 a.m.

Heppner/Ione at Enterprise, 11 a.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Nixyaawii Invite (at Wildhorse), noon

Boys soccer

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

Baseball

Dufur/South Wasco County at Heppner/Ione (DH), 10 a.m.

Union/Cove at Stanfield/Echo (DH), 11 a.m.

Baker/Powder Valley at Mac-Hi (DH), noon

Softball

Hermiston at Southridge (DH), 10:30 a.m.

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Weston-McEwen (DH), 11 a.m.

Heppner/Ione at Stanfield/Echo (DH), 11 a.m.

Baker/Powder Valley at Mac-Hi/Helix (DH), noon

Tennis

Umatilla, Weston-McEwen, Stanfield/Echo, Ione, Mac-Hi, Riverside at Helix Tournament (at Tri-City Court Club), 9 a.m.

Hermiston at Capital Invite (Boise)

Track and field

Hermiston at Strandberg Invitational (Spokane Valley), 9 a.m.

Mac-Hi at Ontario, 11 a.m.

Heppner at Centennial, 11 a.m.

Ione at Portland Christian, 11 a.m.

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, Helix at Sherman, 11 a.m.

