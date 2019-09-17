Wednesday, Sept. 18
Boys soccer
Riverside at Ukiah/Long Creek, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Football
Stanfield at Umatilla, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Mac-Hi vs. Umatilla (at Helix Tournament), 4 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Dufur, 5 p.m.
Stanfield at Union, 5:30 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Helix, 5:30 p.m.
Riverside at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Grant Union at Heppner, 6:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Weston-McEwen, 6:30 p.m.
Pendleton at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Helix, 7 p.m.
Hermiston at Pasco, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
La Grande at Umatilla, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Umatilla at La Grande, 4:30 p.m.
Pendleton at Mac-Hi, 4:30 p.m.
Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20
Football
Ione/Arlington at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, 7 p.m.
Joseph at Echo, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Irrigon, 7 p.m.
Blanchet Catholic at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Mac-Hi vs. Philomath (at Madras High School), 7 p.m.
Putnam at Pendleton, 7 p.m.
Hermiston at Kennewick, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Joseph at Echo, 4 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Delphian, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Football
Heppner vs. Gold Beach (at Summit), 2 p.m.
Cross-country
Hermiston at Fort Steilacom
Volleyball
Weston-McEwen at Waldport, 11 a.m.
Hermiston at Davis, 1 p.m.
Echo at Mitchell/Spray, 1 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Cove, 2 p.m.
Boys soccer
Four Rivers at Irrigon, 3 p.m.
Ontario at Mac-Hi, 3 p.m.
Girls soccer
Four Rivers at Irrigon, 1 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Ontario, 1 p.m.
Hermiston at Shadle Park, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.