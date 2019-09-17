Wednesday, Sept. 18

Boys soccer

Riverside at Ukiah/Long Creek, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Football

Stanfield at Umatilla, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Mac-Hi vs. Umatilla (at Helix Tournament), 4 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Dufur, 5 p.m.

Stanfield at Union, 5:30 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Helix, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Grant Union at Heppner, 6:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Weston-McEwen, 6:30 p.m.

Pendleton at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Helix, 7 p.m.

Hermiston at Pasco, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

La Grande at Umatilla, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Umatilla at La Grande, 4:30 p.m.

Pendleton at Mac-Hi, 4:30 p.m.

Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20

Football

Ione/Arlington at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, 7 p.m.

Joseph at Echo, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Irrigon, 7 p.m.

Blanchet Catholic at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Mac-Hi vs. Philomath (at Madras High School), 7 p.m.

Putnam at Pendleton, 7 p.m.

Hermiston at Kennewick, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Joseph at Echo, 4 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Delphian, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Football

Heppner vs. Gold Beach (at Summit), 2 p.m.

Cross-country

Hermiston at Fort Steilacom

Volleyball

Weston-McEwen at Waldport, 11 a.m.

Hermiston at Davis, 1 p.m.

Echo at Mitchell/Spray, 1 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Cove, 2 p.m.

Boys soccer

Four Rivers at Irrigon, 3 p.m.

Ontario at Mac-Hi, 3 p.m.

Girls soccer

Four Rivers at Irrigon, 1 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Ontario, 1 p.m.

Hermiston at Shadle Park, 2 p.m.

