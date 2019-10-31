Friday, Nov. 1

Football

Hermiston at Kamiakin, 5 p.m.

Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.

Stanfield at Heppner, 7 p.m.

Irrigon at Umatilla, 7 p.m.

Scappoose at Pendleton, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Umatilla at Nyssa, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer

Umatilla at Nyssa, 2 p.m.

Cross-country

Heppner/Ione, Umatilla, Weston-McEwen at 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 Meet (Pendleton Community Park), noon

Saturday, Nov. 2

Volleyball

Pendleton at North Eugene, noon

Stanfield at Vernonia, 3 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Coquille, 3 p.m.

Damascus Christian at Echo, 5 p.m.

Cross-country

Hermiston at GSL/MCC District 8 Championship Meet (Spokane), 1 p.m.

Mac-Hi at GOL District Meet (Baker City), TBA

