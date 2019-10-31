Friday, Nov. 1
Football
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 5 p.m.
Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.
Stanfield at Heppner, 7 p.m.
Irrigon at Umatilla, 7 p.m.
Scappoose at Pendleton, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Umatilla at Nyssa, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer
Umatilla at Nyssa, 2 p.m.
Cross-country
Heppner/Ione, Umatilla, Weston-McEwen at 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 Meet (Pendleton Community Park), noon
Saturday, Nov. 2
Volleyball
Pendleton at North Eugene, noon
Stanfield at Vernonia, 3 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Coquille, 3 p.m.
Damascus Christian at Echo, 5 p.m.
Cross-country
Hermiston at GSL/MCC District 8 Championship Meet (Spokane), 1 p.m.
Mac-Hi at GOL District Meet (Baker City), TBA
