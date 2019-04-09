Wednesday, April 10

Baseball

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Grant Union/Prairie City, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Arlington/Condon at Ione, 3:30 p.m.

Helix at Mac-Hi, 4 p.m.

Track and field

Heppner/Ione at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Hood River at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 11

Baseball

Irrigon at Columbia Burbank (DH), 3 p.m.

Southridge at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Echo/Stanfield (DH), 3 p.m.

Mac-Hi/Helix at Ontario (DH), 3 p.m.

Grant Union/Prairie City at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Umatilla at Weston-McEwen, 3:30 p.m.

Riverside at Ione, 4 p.m.

Redmond at Pendleton Boys, 4 p.m.

Pendleton Girls at Redmond, 4 p.m.

Pasco at Hermiston, 4 p.m.

Track and field

Helix, Weston-McEwen at Stanfield/Echo, 3 p.m.

Golf

Enterprise, Grant Union, Hood River Valley, La Grande, Wallowa at Heppner/Ione, 1 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Pasco, 1 p.m.

Boys soccer

Hermiston at Pasco, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 12

Baseball

Burns/Crane at Riverside (DH), 1 p.m.

Nyssa at Umatilla (DH), 1 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Ontario (DH), 3 p.m.

Softball

Burns/Crane at Riverside (DH), 1 p.m.

Nyssa at Umatilla (DH), 1 p.m.

Union/Cove at Heppner/Ione (DH), 2 p.m.

Kamiakin at Hermiston (DH), 3 p.m.

Tennis

Hermiston at Tri-City Invite, noon

Stanfield/Echo at Arlington, 1 p.m.

Four Rivers at Umatilla, 1 p.m.

Ontario at Mac-Hi, 3 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 3 p.m.

Ione at Helix, 4 p.m.

Golf

Stanfield/Echo at Hermiston Invite (at Big River Golf), 8:30 a.m.

Mac-Hi at La Grande, 1 p.m.

Pendleton at La Grande, TBD

Track and field

Pendleton, Stanfield/Echo, Heppner/Ione, Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, Weston-McEwen at Umatilla, noon

Saturday, April 13

Baseball

Crook County at Pendleton (DH), noon

Hermiston at Walla Walla (DH), 2 p.m.

Softball

Grant Union/Prairie City at Weston-McEwen (DH), 11 a.m.

Pendleton at Crook County (DH), noon

Tennis

Hermiston at Tri-City Invite, 9 a.m.

Track and field

Hermiston at Pasco, 9:30 a.m.

Mac-Hi, Weston-McEwen at La Grande, 10 a.m.

Pendleton at Oregon City, 10 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.