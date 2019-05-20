Wednesday, May 22
Baseball
Taft at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Wilsonville at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Thurston at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Stayton at Mac-Hi, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 23
Track and field
Hermiston at State Championship Meet (Mount Tahoma HS)
Pendleton at State Championship Meet (Mt. Hood Community College)
Friday, May 24
Softball
Hermiston at Bonney Lake, noon
Track and field
Hermiston at State Championship Meet (Mount Tahoma HS)
Pendleton at State Championship Meet (Mt. Hood Community College)
Saturday, May 25
Track and field
Hermiston at State Championship Meet (Mount Tahoma HS)
Pendleton at State Championship Meet (Mt. Hood Community College)
