Thursday, April 25

Tennis

Ione at Arlington/Condon, 3:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Stanfield/Echo, 3:30 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Helix, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.

Pendleton Girls at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.

Ridgeview at Pendleton Boys, 4 p.m.

Track and field

Ione, Irrigon, Pilot Rock, Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla at Heppner, 2 p.m.

Hermiston at Kamiakin, 3 p.m.

Golf

Pendleton Girls at Quail Valley (Banks), 11 a.m.

Enterprise, Grant Union, Hood River Valley, La Grande, Wallowa at Heppner/Ione, 1 p.m.

Hermiston at Richland, 1 p.m.

Friday, April 26

Baseball

Riverside at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (DH), 1 p.m.

Burns/Crane at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (DH), 1 p.m.

Pendleton at Ridgeview (DH), 2 p.m.

Irrigon at Nyssa (DH), 2 p.m.

Umatilla at Vale (DH), 2 p.m.

Hanford at Hermiston (DH), 4 p.m.

Softball

Stanfield/Echo at Grant Union/Prairie City (DH), 1 p.m.

Riverside at Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa (DH), 1 p.m.

Umatilla at Vale (DH), 2 p.m.

Irrigon at Nyssa (DH), 2 p.m.

Ridgeview at Pendleton (DH), 2 p.m.

Walla Walla at Hermiston (DH), 4 p.m.

Tennis

Hermiston at Capital Invite (Boise), 10 a.m.

Track and field

Weston-McEwen, Stanfield/Echo, Ione, Riverside at Pendleton, 3 p.m.

Golf

Hermiston Girls at Spokane, 8 a.m.

Heppner/Ione at Enterprise, 11 a.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Nixyaawii Invite (at Wildhorse), noon

Boys soccer

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

Baseball

Dufur/South Wasco County at Heppner/Ione (DH), 10 a.m.

Union/Cove at Stanfield/Echo (DH), 11 a.m.

Baker/Powder Valley at Mac-Hi (DH), noon

Softball

Hermiston at Southridge (DH), 10:30 a.m.

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Weston-McEwen (DH), 11 a.m.

Heppner/Ione at Stanfield/Echo (DH), 11 a.m.

Baker/Powder Valley at Mac-Hi/Helix (DH), noon

Tennis

Umatilla, Weston-McEwen, Stanfield/Echo, Ione, Mac-Hi, Riverside at Helix Tournament (at Tri-City Court Club), 9 a.m.

Hermiston at Capital Invite (Boise)

Track and field

Hermiston at Strandberg Invitational (Spokane Valley), 9 a.m.

Mac-Hi at Ontario, 11 a.m.

Heppner at Centennial, 11 a.m.

Ione at Portland Christian, 11 a.m.

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, Helix at Sherman, 11 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.