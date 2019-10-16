Thursday, Oct. 17
Volleyball
Ione/Arlington at Echo, 5 p.m.
Enterprise at Stanfield, 5 p.m.
Union at Weston-McEwen, 5:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Heppner, 6:30 p.m.
Pendleton at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.
Helix vs. Powder Valley (at Imbler), 7 p.m.
Pasco at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Redmond at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Girls soccer
Redmond at Pendleton, 5 p.m.
Hermiston at Pasco, 7 p.m.
Cross-country
Pendleton, Umatilla, Weston-McEwen, Nixyaawii at Kyle Burnside Wildhorse Invite, 3 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
Football
Stanfield at Vernonia, 6 p.m.
Vale at Irrigon, 7 p.m.
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Dufur, 7 p.m.
Imbler at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.
Heppner at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.
Grant Union at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Parkrose at Pendleton, 7 p.m.
Hermiston at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Vale at Riverside, 1 p.m.
Nyssa at Umatilla, 2 p.m.
Burns at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer
La Grande at Mac-Hi, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer
La Grande at Mac-Hi, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Football
Phoenix at Mac-Hi, 1 p.m.
Echo vs. Alsea (at Portland Christian), 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Nyssa at Irrigon, 10 a.m.
Vale at Umatilla, 11 a.m.
Burns at Riverside, 11 a.m.
Nixyaawii at Joseph, 11:30 a.m.
Hermiston at Richland, noon
Echo at Dufur, 1 p.m.
Condon at Ione/Arlington, 1 p.m.
Pilot Rock vs. Grant Union (at Enterprise), 1:30 p.m.
Vale at Irrigon, 2 p.m.
Burns at Umatilla, 3 p.m.
Helix at Joseph, 3 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 3 p.m.
Nyssa at Riverside, 3 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Powder Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Umatilla at Riverside, 1 p.m.
Irrigon at Nyssa, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer
Umatilla at Riverside, 1 p.m.
Irrigon at Nyssa, 2 p.m.
