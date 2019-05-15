Thursday, May 16

Softball

Mac-Hi at The Dalles, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Riverside at Semi-Finals (Oregon State University), 3:30 p.m.

Friday, May 17

Baseball

Pendleton at Redmond (DH), 2 p.m.

Softball

Pendleton at La Grande, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Pendleton at 5A state tournament, Portland

Riverside at Semi-Finals (Oregon State University), 3:30 p.m.

Ione at State Tournament (Oregon State University), TBD

Track and field

Hermiston at District 8 Championships (Richland), 3 p.m.

Heppner/Ione, Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah, Weston-McEwen at Varsity Championships (Western Oregon University), TBD

Mac-Hi, Riverside at State Meet (Mt. Hood CC), TBD

Pendleton vs. Crook County (at Prineville), TBD

Saturday, May 18

Track and field

Hermiston at District 8 Championships (Richland), 11:30 a.m.

Heppner/Ione, Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah, Weston-McEwen at Varsity Championships (Western Oregon University), TBD

Mac-Hi, Riverside at State Meet (Mt. Hood CC), TBD

Tennis

Pendleton at 5A state tournament, Portland

Hermiston at District 8 Championships (Kamiakin), 9 a.m.

Ione at State Tournament (Oregon State University), TBD

Riverside at State Finals (Oregon State University), TBD

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.