Friday, May 17
Baseball
Pendleton at Redmond (DH), 2 p.m.
Softball
Pendleton at La Grande, 5 p.m.
Shadle Park-Kennewick winner at Hermiston, 5 p.m.
Tennis
Pendleton at 5A state tournament, Portland
Riverside at Semi-Finals (Oregon State University), 3:30 p.m.
Ione at State Tournament (Oregon State University), TBD
Track and field
Hermiston at District 8 Championships (Richland), 3 p.m.
Heppner/Ione, Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah, Weston-McEwen at Varsity Championships (Western Oregon University), TBD
Mac-Hi, Riverside at State Meet (Mt. Hood CC), TBD
Pendleton vs. Crook County (at Prineville), TBD
Saturday, May 18
Track and field
Hermiston at District 8 Championships (Richland), 11:30 a.m.
Heppner/Ione, Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah, Weston-McEwen at Varsity Championships (Western Oregon University), TBD
Mac-Hi, Riverside at State Meet (Mt. Hood CC), TBD
Tennis
Pendleton at 5A state tournament, Portland
Hermiston at District 8 Championships (Kamiakin), 9 a.m.
Ione at State Tournament (Oregon State University), TBD
Riverside at State Finals (Oregon State University), TBD
