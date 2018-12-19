Thursday, Dec. 20

Boys Basketball

Kiona-Benton (WA) at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.

Wallowa at Echo, 6 p.m.

Sherman at Ione, 7:30 p.m.

Imbler at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Kiona-Benton (WA) at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Wallowa at Echo, 4:30 p.m.

Sherman at Ione, 6 p.m.

Imbler at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

St. Helens at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 21

Boys Basketball

Klickitat (WA) at Helix, 3:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Grant Union at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Cascade, 7 p.m.

Dufur at Echo, 7:30 p.m.

Yakima Tribal School at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Hanford, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Trout Lake (WA), Long Creek/Ukiah at Helix, 2 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Cascade, 5:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Hanford, 5:45 p.m.

Dufur at Echo, 6 p.m.

Yakima Tribal School at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.

Stanfield at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Grant Union at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Hermiston at Best of the West Invite

Girls Wrestling

Hermiston at Columbia Burbank Invite, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 22

Boys Basketball

Helix Holiday Tourney, 3:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 4 p.m.

Heppner at Stanfield, 4 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 4 p.m.

Riverview (WA) at Umatilla, 4:30 p.m.

Ione at Dufur, 5:30 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Cascade Holiday Classic, 7 p.m.

Sunnyside at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Helix Holiday Tourney, 2 p.m.

Echo at Joseph, 2:30 p.m.

Riverview (WA) at Umatilla, 3 p.m.

Ione at Dufur, 4 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 5:30 p.m.

Heppner at Stanfield, 5:30 p.m.

Sunnyside at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Cascade Holiday Classic

Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Wrestling

Hermiston at Sunnyside Tournament, 9 a.m.

