Thursday, Dec. 20
Boys Basketball
Kiona-Benton (WA) at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.
Wallowa at Echo, 6 p.m.
Sherman at Ione, 7:30 p.m.
Imbler at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Kiona-Benton (WA) at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Wallowa at Echo, 4:30 p.m.
Sherman at Ione, 6 p.m.
Imbler at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
St. Helens at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 21
Boys Basketball
Klickitat (WA) at Helix, 3:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Grant Union at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Cascade, 7 p.m.
Dufur at Echo, 7:30 p.m.
Yakima Tribal School at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Hanford, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Trout Lake (WA), Long Creek/Ukiah at Helix, 2 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Cascade, 5:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Hanford, 5:45 p.m.
Dufur at Echo, 6 p.m.
Yakima Tribal School at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
Stanfield at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Grant Union at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Hermiston at Best of the West Invite
Girls Wrestling
Hermiston at Columbia Burbank Invite, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 22
Boys Basketball
Helix Holiday Tourney, 3:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 4 p.m.
Heppner at Stanfield, 4 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 4 p.m.
Riverview (WA) at Umatilla, 4:30 p.m.
Ione at Dufur, 5:30 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Cascade Holiday Classic, 7 p.m.
Sunnyside at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Helix Holiday Tourney, 2 p.m.
Echo at Joseph, 2:30 p.m.
Riverview (WA) at Umatilla, 3 p.m.
Ione at Dufur, 4 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 5:30 p.m.
Heppner at Stanfield, 5:30 p.m.
Sunnyside at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Cascade Holiday Classic
Weston-McEwen at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Wrestling
Hermiston at Sunnyside Tournament, 9 a.m.
