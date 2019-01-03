Friday, Jan. 4
Boys Basketball
Pilot Rock at Union, 6 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Condon/Wheeler at Ione, 7:30 p.m.
Echo at Mitchell/Spray, 7:30 p.m.
Joseph at Helix, 7:30 p.m.
Powder Valley at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Nyssa, 7:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Vale, 7:30 p.m.
Richland at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Salem Academy Tourney
Girls Basketball
Richland at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Condon/Wheeler at Ione, 6 p.m.
Echo at Mitchell/Spray, 6 p.m.
Joseph at Helix, 6 p.m.
Powder Valley at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
Irrigon at Vale, 6 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Hermiston at Gut Check Invite (Seattle)
Saturday, Jan. 5
Boys Basketball
Mac-Hi at Baker, 3 p.m.
Stanfield at Knappa, 3:30 p.m.
Heppner at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Enterprise at Pilot Rock, 4 p.m.
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.
Ione at Echo, 5:30 p.m.
Helix at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.
Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Stanfield at Knappa, 2 p.m.
Columbia Basin at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
Ione at Echo, 4 p.m.
Helix at Elgin, 4 p.m.
Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.
Baker at Mac-Hi, 4:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Pilot Rock, 5:30 p.m.
Heppner at Weston-McEwen, 5:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 5:45 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Hermiston at Gut Check Invite (Seattle)
