Wednesday, Feb. 20
Girls Basketball
Ione at Joseph, 5:30 p.m.
Southwest Christian at Echo, 6 p.m.
Men's Basketball
Walla Walla at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Walla Walla at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 21
Girls Basketball
Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 22
Men's Basketball
Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Big Bend at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Umatilla at Sutherlin, 5:30 p.m.
Kennedy at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Pendleton, Irrigon, Heppner/Ione, Echo/Stanfield, Riverside at State Wrestling (Portland), 9 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 23
Boys Wrestling
Pendleton, Irrigon, Heppner/Ione, Echo/Stanfield, Riverside at State Wrestling (Portland), 9 a.m.
Girls Basketball
Santiam at Heppner, 2 p.m.
