Friday, Jan. 25
Boys Basketball
Stanfield at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Echo at Horizon Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Pendleton at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.
Hanford at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Ione at Dufur, 7:30 p.m.
Helix at Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Grant Union at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii vs. Kittitas (at Hermiston), 8:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hanford at Hermiston, 5:30 p.m.
Dufur at Ione, 6 p.m.
Helix at Joseph, 6 p.m.
Grant Union at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Umatilla, 6 p.m.
The Dalles at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Mac-Hi/Weston-McEwen at Ontario, 1 p.m.
Girls Wrestling
Riverside at Hood River Valley, 12 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 26
Boys Basketball
Baker at Mac-Hi, 3 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 4 p.m.
Heppner at Grant Union, 4 p.m.
Echo at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
Elgin at Helix, 5:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 5:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Echo at Sherman, 4 p.m.
Elgin at Helix, 4 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 4 p.m.
Baker at Mac-Hi, 4:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 5:30 p.m.
Heppner at Grant Union, 5:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Richland, 5:45 p.m.
Men's Basketball
Blue Mountain at Big Bend, 4 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Blue Mountain at Big Bend, 2 p.m.
Girls Wrestling
Riverside at Hood River Valley, 12 p.m.
