Friday, Feb. 15

Boys Basketball

Nixyaawii at Old Oregon League Districts (at Baker), 2:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Nyssa, 5 p.m.

Stanfield vs. Enterprise (at Pendleton Convention Center), 6 p.m.

Pendleton at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.

Echo at Big Sky League Districts (at Madras)

Girls Basketball

Heppner vs. Enterprise (at Pendleton Convention Center), 2:45 p.m.

Echo vs. Ione (at Madras), 6 p.m.

Kennewick at Hermiston, 6 p.m.

Redmond at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Stanfield vs. Union (at Pendleton Convention Center), 7:45 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Hermiston at Mat Classic XXXI (at Tacoma), 8:30 a.m.

Heppner at Districts (at Halfway), 2 p.m.

Swimming

Pendleton at State Championships (at Beaverton), 1:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16

Boys Basketball

Nixyaawii at Old Oregon League Districts (at Baker), 3 p.m.

Heppner at Blue Mountain Conference Districts (at Pendleton Convention Center), 6 p.m.

Echo at Big Sky Districts (at Madras)

Girls Basketball

Ione at Big Sky Districts (at Madras), noon

Echo at Big Sky Districts (at Madras)

Boys Wrestling

Hermiston at Mat Classic XXXI (at Tacoma), 9:45 a.m.

Irrigon at Burns, 9 a.m.

Heppner at Districts (at Halfway), 10 a.m.

Swimming

Pendleton at State Championships (at Beaverton), 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 18

Boys Basketball

Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 3 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.