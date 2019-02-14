Friday, Feb. 15
Boys Basketball
Nixyaawii at Old Oregon League Districts (at Baker), 2:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Nyssa, 5 p.m.
Stanfield vs. Enterprise (at Pendleton Convention Center), 6 p.m.
Pendleton at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.
Echo at Big Sky League Districts (at Madras)
Girls Basketball
Heppner vs. Enterprise (at Pendleton Convention Center), 2:45 p.m.
Echo vs. Ione (at Madras), 6 p.m.
Kennewick at Hermiston, 6 p.m.
Redmond at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Stanfield vs. Union (at Pendleton Convention Center), 7:45 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Hermiston at Mat Classic XXXI (at Tacoma), 8:30 a.m.
Heppner at Districts (at Halfway), 2 p.m.
Swimming
Pendleton at State Championships (at Beaverton), 1:45 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 16
Boys Basketball
Nixyaawii at Old Oregon League Districts (at Baker), 3 p.m.
Heppner at Blue Mountain Conference Districts (at Pendleton Convention Center), 6 p.m.
Echo at Big Sky Districts (at Madras)
Girls Basketball
Ione at Big Sky Districts (at Madras), noon
Echo at Big Sky Districts (at Madras)
Boys Wrestling
Hermiston at Mat Classic XXXI (at Tacoma), 9:45 a.m.
Irrigon at Burns, 9 a.m.
Heppner at Districts (at Halfway), 10 a.m.
Swimming
Pendleton at State Championships (at Beaverton), 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 18
Boys Basketball
Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 3 p.m.
