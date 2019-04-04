Friday, April 5
Baseball
Heppner/Ione at Riverside (DH), 1 p.m.
Pendleton at Southridge (DH), 4 p.m.
Softball
Irrigon at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Stanfield/Echo at Umatilla, 1 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Riverside, 3 p.m.
Ione at Sherman, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer
Southridge at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Golf
Stanfield/Echo, Heppner, Nixyaawii at Pendleton, 9 a.m.
Track and field
Pendleton, Heppner, Ione, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Weston-McEwen, Helix at Mac-Hi, 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, April 6
Baseball
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Weston-McEwen (DH), 11 a.m.
Baker/Powder Valley at Mac-Hi (DH), noon
Umatilla at Creswell (DH), 2 p.m.
Softball
Weston-McEwen at Stanfield/Echo (DH), 11 a.m.
Adrian at Heppner/Ione (DH), 11 a.m.
Baker/Powder Valley at Mac-Hi/Helix (DH), noon
Umatilla at Creswell (DH), 2 p.m.
Tennis
Arlington, Condon, Helix at Stanfield/Echo, 10 a.m.
Mac-Hi at Baker, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.