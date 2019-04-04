Friday, April 5

Baseball

Heppner/Ione at Riverside (DH), 1 p.m.

Pendleton at Southridge (DH), 4 p.m.

Softball

Irrigon at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Stanfield/Echo at Umatilla, 1 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Riverside, 3 p.m.

Ione at Sherman, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer

Southridge at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Golf

Stanfield/Echo, Heppner, Nixyaawii at Pendleton, 9 a.m.

Track and field

Pendleton, Heppner, Ione, Pilot Rock, Riverside, Stanfield/Echo, Weston-McEwen, Helix at Mac-Hi, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, April 6

Baseball

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Weston-McEwen (DH), 11 a.m.

Baker/Powder Valley at Mac-Hi (DH), noon

Umatilla at Creswell (DH), 2 p.m.

Softball

Weston-McEwen at Stanfield/Echo (DH), 11 a.m.

Adrian at Heppner/Ione (DH), 11 a.m.

Baker/Powder Valley at Mac-Hi/Helix (DH), noon

Umatilla at Creswell (DH), 2 p.m.

Tennis

Arlington, Condon, Helix at Stanfield/Echo, 10 a.m.

Mac-Hi at Baker, 1 p.m.

