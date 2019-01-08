Wednesday, Jan. 9
Men's Basketball
Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Mac-Hi at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Blue Mountain at Treasure Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 10
Boys Basketball
Riverside at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Riverside at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Hermiston vs. Hanford and Kamiakin, at Hanford, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 11
Boys Basketball
Weston-McEwen at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Enterprise at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Stanfield at Union, 6 p.m.
La Grande at Mac-Hi, 6 p.m.
Umatilla at Burns, 6:30 p.m.
Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Ione at Mitchell/Spray, 7:30 p.m.
Echo at South Wasco County, 7:30 p.m.
Imbler at Helix, 7:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Cove, 7:30 p.m.
Kennewick at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Umatilla at Burns, 5 p.m.
Kennewick at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Ione at Mitchell/Spray, 6 p.m.
Echo at South Wasco County, 6 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Cove, 6 p.m.
Helix at Imbler, 6 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
La Grande at Mac-Hi, 7:30 p.m.
Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Wrestling
Hermiston at Othello, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 12
Boys Basketball
Horizon Christian at Ione, 3 p.m.
Union at Heppner, 4 p.m.
Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Enterprise at Stanfield, 4 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Helix, 5:30 p.m.
Condon/Wheeler at Echo, 5:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Chiawana, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Condon/Wheeler at Echo, 4 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Helix, 4 p.m.
Union at Heppner, 5:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Stanfield, 5:30 p.m.
Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 5:30 p.m.
Men's Basketball
Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Farm City Invitational (Hermiston)
Pendleton at Colton Holly Memorial Tournament, Wilsonville, 10:30 a.m.
Girls Wrestling
Hermiston at Othello, 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.