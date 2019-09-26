Saturday, Sept. 28

Football

Mac-Hi vs. Siuslaw (at Madras), 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 11 a.m.

Grant Union at Stanfield, noon

Helix at Wallowa, 1 p.m.

Union, Enterprise at Heppner, 1:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen vs. Grant Union (at Stanfield), 2 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Ontario, 2:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 4 p.m.

Pendleton at Westview High School Tournament

Boys soccer

Mac-Hi at La Grande, 2 p.m.

Girls soccer

Richland at Hermiston, noon

Mac-Hi at La Grande, noon

Umatilla at Four Rivers, 1 p.m.

Nyssa at Irrigon, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Volleyball

Ione/Arlington at Sherman, 5 p.m.

Stanfield at DeSales, 5 p.m.

Baker at Mac-Hi, 6 p.m.

Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 7 p.m.

Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Ukiah/Long Creek at Riverside, 4:15 p.m.

Pendleton at The Dalles/Dufur, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

The Dalles/Dufur at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Chiawana, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Volleyball

Nixyaawii at Imbler, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Football

Hermiston at Southridge, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Ione/Arlington at South Wasco County, 5 p.m.

Helix at Elgin, 5 p.m.

Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.

Stanfield at Heppner, 5 p.m.

Cove at Nixyaawii, 6:30 p.m.

Union at Pilot Rock, 6:30 p.m.

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.

DeSales at Mac-Hi, 7 p.m.

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Umatilla at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer

Umatilla at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Cross-country

Heppner/Ione, Umatilla, Weston-McEwen, Nixyaawii at Mustang Invitational, 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Football

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Imbler, 2 p.m.

Echo at South Wasco County, 4 p.m.

Nyssa at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Burns at Irrigon, 7 p.m.

Dufur at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Heppner, 7 p.m.

Henley at Mac-Hi, 7 p.m.

Pendleton at Milwaukie, 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Riverside at Burns, 1 p.m.

Umatilla at Vale, 1 p.m.

Irrigon at Burns, 5 p.m.

Echo at South Wasco County, 5:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Nyssa, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer

Riverside at Nyssa, 3 p.m.

Crook County at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Crook County at Pendleton, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Volleyball

Pine Eagle at Nixyaawii, 10 a.m.

Wallowa at Helix, 10 a.m.

Irrigon at Vale, 11 a.m.

Riverside at Nyssa, noon

Echo at Condon, 1 p.m.

Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 1 p.m.

Pine Eagle at Helix, 1 p.m.

Umatilla at Burns, 1 p.m.

Riverside at Vale, 3 p.m.

Pilot Rock vs. Enterprise (at Grant Union Tournament), 3:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Nyssa, 4 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 5 p.m.

Boys soccer

Baker/Powder Valley at Mac-Hi, 2 p.m.

Girls soccer

Baker/Powder Valley at Mac-Hi, noon

Kamiakin at Hermiston, noon

Cross-country

Hermiston at Sunfair Invite

