Saturday, Sept. 28
Football
Mac-Hi vs. Siuslaw (at Madras), 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 11 a.m.
Grant Union at Stanfield, noon
Helix at Wallowa, 1 p.m.
Union, Enterprise at Heppner, 1:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen vs. Grant Union (at Stanfield), 2 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Ontario, 2:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 4 p.m.
Pendleton at Westview High School Tournament
Boys soccer
Mac-Hi at La Grande, 2 p.m.
Girls soccer
Richland at Hermiston, noon
Mac-Hi at La Grande, noon
Umatilla at Four Rivers, 1 p.m.
Nyssa at Irrigon, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Volleyball
Ione/Arlington at Sherman, 5 p.m.
Stanfield at DeSales, 5 p.m.
Baker at Mac-Hi, 6 p.m.
Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 7 p.m.
Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Ukiah/Long Creek at Riverside, 4:15 p.m.
Pendleton at The Dalles/Dufur, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
The Dalles/Dufur at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Chiawana, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Volleyball
Nixyaawii at Imbler, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Football
Hermiston at Southridge, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Ione/Arlington at South Wasco County, 5 p.m.
Helix at Elgin, 5 p.m.
Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.
Stanfield at Heppner, 5 p.m.
Cove at Nixyaawii, 6:30 p.m.
Union at Pilot Rock, 6:30 p.m.
Pendleton at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.
DeSales at Mac-Hi, 7 p.m.
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Umatilla at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer
Umatilla at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Cross-country
Heppner/Ione, Umatilla, Weston-McEwen, Nixyaawii at Mustang Invitational, 3 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4
Football
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Imbler, 2 p.m.
Echo at South Wasco County, 4 p.m.
Nyssa at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
Burns at Irrigon, 7 p.m.
Dufur at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Heppner, 7 p.m.
Henley at Mac-Hi, 7 p.m.
Pendleton at Milwaukie, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Riverside at Burns, 1 p.m.
Umatilla at Vale, 1 p.m.
Irrigon at Burns, 5 p.m.
Echo at South Wasco County, 5:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Nyssa, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer
Riverside at Nyssa, 3 p.m.
Crook County at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Crook County at Pendleton, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Volleyball
Pine Eagle at Nixyaawii, 10 a.m.
Wallowa at Helix, 10 a.m.
Irrigon at Vale, 11 a.m.
Riverside at Nyssa, noon
Echo at Condon, 1 p.m.
Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 1 p.m.
Pine Eagle at Helix, 1 p.m.
Umatilla at Burns, 1 p.m.
Riverside at Vale, 3 p.m.
Pilot Rock vs. Enterprise (at Grant Union Tournament), 3:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Nyssa, 4 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Grant Union, 5 p.m.
Boys soccer
Baker/Powder Valley at Mac-Hi, 2 p.m.
Girls soccer
Baker/Powder Valley at Mac-Hi, noon
Kamiakin at Hermiston, noon
Cross-country
Hermiston at Sunfair Invite
