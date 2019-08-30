Saturday, Aug. 31

Volleyball

Weston-McEwen at Grant Union Tournament, 8 a.m.

Heppner at Grant Union Tournament, 9 a.m.

Stanfield, South Wasco County at Helix Tournament, 10 a.m.

Girls soccer

Mac-Hi at Stayton, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Volleyball

Irrigon at Helix, 2 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Helix Tournament, 4 p.m.

Imbler at Pilot Rock, 6:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Mac-Hi at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

La Grande at Riverside, 4:15 p.m.

Lewiston (ID) at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Lewiston (ID) at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Volleyball

Heppner vs. South Wasco County (at Maupin), 3 p.m.

Ione/Arlington vs. Riverside (at Helix), 5:30 p.m.

Irrigon vs. South Wasco County (at Maupin), 6 p.m.

Powder Valley at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Nixyaawii, 6:30 p.m.

Pendleton at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.

Riverside, Ione/Arlington at Helix, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Mac-Hi at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Westside Christian at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Pendleton at La Grande, 4 p.m.

Baker/Powder Valley at Riverside, 5 p.m.

Cross-country

Pendleton, Nixyaawii at Buckaroo XC Opener (Pendleton Country Club), 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6

Football

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Enterprise, 2 p.m.

Powder Valley at Ione/Arlington (at Hermiston High School), 4 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Central Linn, 7 p.m.

Umatilla at Regis, 7 p.m.

Clatskanie at Heppner, 7 p.m.

Madras at Mac-Hi, 7 p.m.

Pendleton at La Grande, 7 p.m.

Hermiston at Pasco, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Stanfield at Imbler, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Riverside at Riverdale (at Lewis & Clark), 7:30 p.m.

Girls swimming

Hermiston at Twilight Meet (Richland), 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Volleyball

Riverside, Mac-Hi at Helix Tournament, 9 a.m.

Echo, Nixyaawii at The Cat Clash (Echo High School), 9 a.m.

Weston-McEwen vs. St. Paul (at Heppner Tournament), 9 a.m.

Vernonia at Heppner, 11 a.m.

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 1 p.m.

North Clackamas Christian at Ione/Arlington (at Arlington), 3 p.m.

Irrigon at Heppner Tournament, TBD

Pendleton at Judy Fong Memorial (Lewiston High School), TBD

Boys soccer

Mac-Hi vs. Banks (at The Dalles), noon

Irrigon at Four Rivers, 3 p.m.

Girls soccer

Mac-Hi vs. Banks (at The Dalles), 10 a.m.

Irrigon at Four Rivers, 1 p.m.

Hermiston at Kamiakin, 3 p.m.

Cross-country

Umatilla at Ultimook Race (at Tillamook), 10 a.m.

Hermiston, Weston-McEwen at Runners Soul (Sandstone Middle School), 3 p.m.

Pendleton, Nixyaawii at Kyle Memorial Dress Up Road Race (Downtown Pendleton), TBD

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.