Wednesday, May 22

Baseball

Taft at Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Wilsonville at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Thurston at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Stayton at Mac-Hi, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 23

Track and field

Hermiston at State Championship Meet (Mount Tahoma HS)

Pendleton at State Championship Meet (Mt. Hood Community College)

Friday, May 24

Softball

Hermiston at Bonney Lake, noon

Track and field

Hermiston at State Championship Meet (Mount Tahoma HS)

Pendleton at State Championship Meet (Mt. Hood Community College)

Saturday, May 25

Track and field

Hermiston at State Championship Meet (Mount Tahoma HS)

Pendleton at State Championship Meet (Mt. Hood Community College)

