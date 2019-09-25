Thursday, Sept. 26
Volleyball
Echo at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.
Stanfield at Enterprise, 5 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Union, 5:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Heppner at Pilot Rock, 6:30 p.m.
Irrigon at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.
Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Southridge, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Umatilla, 5:30 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Marist Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Riverside at Umatilla, 3:30 p.m.
Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.
Southridge at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Cross-country
Nixyaawii, Weston-McEwen, Stanfield, Pilot Rock, Umatilla, Heppner at Helix, 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
Football
Ione/Arlington vs. Cambridge (at Eastern Oregon University), 5 p.m.
Riverside at Kings Way Christian, 6 p.m.
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Echo at Sherman/Condon, 7 p.m.
DeSales at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Heppner, 7 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Culver, 7 p.m.
Irrigon at Stevenson, 7 p.m.
Grant Union at Umatilla, 7 p.m.
Scappoose at Pendleton, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Helix at Cove, 5 p.m.
NWAC Volleyball
Blue Mountain at Big Bend, 6 p.m.
NWAC Soccer
Blue Mountain women at Wenatchee Valley, 2 p.m.
Blue Mountain men at Wenatchee Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Football
Mac-Hi vs. Siuslaw (at Madras), 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 11 a.m.
Grant Union at Stanfield, noon
Helix at Wallowa, 1 p.m.
Union, Enterprise at Heppner, 1:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen vs. Grant Union (at Stanfield), 2 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Ontario, 2:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 4 p.m.
Pendleton at Westview High School Tournament
Boys soccer
Mac-Hi at La Grande, 2 p.m.
Girls soccer
Richland at Hermiston, noon
Mac-Hi at La Grande, noon
Umatilla at Four Rivers, 1 p.m.
Nyssa at Irrigon, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.