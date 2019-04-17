Thursday, April 18
Softball
Mac-Hi/Helix at La Grande (DH), 2 p.m.
Tennis
Mac-Hi at La Grande, 3 p.m.
Ione at Weston-McEwen, 3 p.m.
Umatilla at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Track and field
Ione at Husky Twilight Invitational (Moro), 4 p.m.
Friday, April 19
Baseball
Umatilla at Burns/Crane (DH), 1 p.m.
Riverside at Vale (DH), 2 p.m.
Mac-Hi at La Grande (DH), 2 p.m.
Heppner/Ione at Weston-McEwen, 2 p.m.
Kennewick at Hermiston (DH), 4 p.m.
Softball
Weston-McEwen at Union/Cove (DH), 11 a.m.
Umatilla at Burns/Crane (DH), 1 p.m.
Riverside at Vale (DH), 2 p.m.
Mac-Hi/Helix at La Grande (DH), 2 p.m.
Pasco at Hermiston (DH), 3 p.m.
Tennis
Sherman County at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Pendleton Boys at Crook County, 4 p.m.
Crook County at Pendleton Girls, 4 p.m.
Track and field
Ione at Condon, 11 a.m.
Mac-Hi, Stanfield/Echo at Kiwanis Twilight Invitational (Hermiston), 2 p.m.
Golf
Pendleton at La Grande, TBD
Boys soccer
Hermiston at Kennewick, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 20
Baseball
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Sherman/Arlington/Condon (DH), 11 a.m.
Pendleton at Redmond (DH), noon
Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Irrigon (DH), 1 p.m.
Softball
Grant Union/Prairie City at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (DH), 11 a.m.
Echo/Stanfield at Adrian (DH), 11 a.m.
Redmond at Pendleton (DH), noon
Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph at Irrigon (DH), 1 p.m.
Tennis
Helix, Umatilla at Stanfield/Echo, 10 a.m.
Pendleton Girls at The Dalles, 11 a.m.
The Dalles at Pendleton Boys, 11 a.m.
Riverside at Mac-Hi, noon
Track and field
Riverside at Prosser, 10:30 a.m.
Weston-McEwen, Stanfield/Echo, Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, Ione at Pepsi Invitational (Union), 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.