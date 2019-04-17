Thursday, April 18

Softball

Mac-Hi/Helix at La Grande (DH), 2 p.m.

Tennis

Mac-Hi at La Grande, 3 p.m.

Ione at Weston-McEwen, 3 p.m.

Umatilla at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Track and field

Ione at Husky Twilight Invitational (Moro), 4 p.m.

Friday, April 19

Baseball

Umatilla at Burns/Crane (DH), 1 p.m.

Riverside at Vale (DH), 2 p.m.

Mac-Hi at La Grande (DH), 2 p.m.

Heppner/Ione at Weston-McEwen, 2 p.m.

Kennewick at Hermiston (DH), 4 p.m.

Softball

Weston-McEwen at Union/Cove (DH), 11 a.m.

Umatilla at Burns/Crane (DH), 1 p.m.

Riverside at Vale (DH), 2 p.m.

Mac-Hi/Helix at La Grande (DH), 2 p.m.

Pasco at Hermiston (DH), 3 p.m.

Tennis

Sherman County at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Pendleton Boys at Crook County, 4 p.m.

Crook County at Pendleton Girls, 4 p.m.

Track and field

Ione at Condon, 11 a.m.

Mac-Hi, Stanfield/Echo at Kiwanis Twilight Invitational (Hermiston), 2 p.m.

Golf

Pendleton at La Grande, TBD

Boys soccer

Hermiston at Kennewick, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 20

Baseball

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Sherman/Arlington/Condon (DH), 11 a.m.

Pendleton at Redmond (DH), noon

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Irrigon (DH), 1 p.m.

Softball

Grant Union/Prairie City at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (DH), 11 a.m.

Echo/Stanfield at Adrian (DH), 11 a.m.

Redmond at Pendleton (DH), noon

Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph at Irrigon (DH), 1 p.m.

Tennis

Helix, Umatilla at Stanfield/Echo, 10 a.m.

Pendleton Girls at The Dalles, 11 a.m.

The Dalles at Pendleton Boys, 11 a.m.

Riverside at Mac-Hi, noon

Track and field

Riverside at Prosser, 10:30 a.m.

Weston-McEwen, Stanfield/Echo, Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, Ione at Pepsi Invitational (Union), 11 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.