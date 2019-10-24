Friday, Oct. 25
Football
Echo at 6-Man Classic (at Sherman)
Ione/Arlington at Union, 7 p.m.
Heppner at Grant Union, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Stanfield, 7 p.m.
Portland Christian at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.
Umatilla at Vale, 7 p.m.
Irrigon at Nyssa, 7 p.m.
Hanford at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Ukiah/Long Creek at Irrigon, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Volleyball
Big Sky Tournament at Echo, 10 a.m.
Boys soccer
Mac-Hi at Baker/Powder Valley, 2 p.m.
Nyssa at Riverside, 3 p.m.
Umatilla at Four Rivers, 3 p.m.
Girls soccer
Mac-Hi at Baker/Powder Valley, noon
Nyssa at Riverside, 1 p.m.
Umatilla at Four Rivers, 1 p.m.
Girls swimming
Hermiston at Last Chance Invite (at Walla Walla), 2:30 p.m.
