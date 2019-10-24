Friday, Oct. 25

Football

Echo at 6-Man Classic (at Sherman)

Ione/Arlington at Union, 7 p.m.

Heppner at Grant Union, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Stanfield, 7 p.m.

Portland Christian at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.

Umatilla at Vale, 7 p.m.

Irrigon at Nyssa, 7 p.m.

Hanford at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Ukiah/Long Creek at Irrigon, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Volleyball

Big Sky Tournament at Echo, 10 a.m.

Boys soccer

Mac-Hi at Baker/Powder Valley, 2 p.m.

Nyssa at Riverside, 3 p.m.

Umatilla at Four Rivers, 3 p.m.

Girls soccer

Mac-Hi at Baker/Powder Valley, noon

Nyssa at Riverside, 1 p.m.

Umatilla at Four Rivers, 1 p.m.

Girls swimming

Hermiston at Last Chance Invite (at Walla Walla), 2:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.