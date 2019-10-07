Tuesday, Oct. 8
Volleyball
Helix at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.
Mitchell/Spray at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.
Irrigon at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Umatilla at Mac-Hi, 6:30 p.m.
La Grande at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Hanford at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Prescott at Irrigon, 4 p.m.
Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Hanford, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Women's soccer
Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Football
Pendleton at La Salle Prep, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Dufur at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.
Elgin at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.
Umatilla at Irrigon, 5 p.m.
Union at Stanfield, 5:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Pilot Rock, 6:30 p.m.
Heppner at Grant Union, 6:30 p.m.
Redmond at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Nyssa at Umatilla, 2 p.m.
Pendleton at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.
Four Rivers at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Nyssa at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
Four Rivers at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Cross-country
Hermiston, Weston-McEwen, Nixyaawii, Umatilla at Bulldog Fest, 3 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
Football
Union at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, 7 p.m.
Enterprise at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler at Echo, 7 p.m.
Stanfield at Grant Union, 7 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Umatilla at Burns, 7 p.m.
Heppner at Irrigon, 7 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Kiona-Benton, 7 p.m.
Chiawana at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Mitchell/Spray at Echo, 5 p.m.
Men's soccer
Blue Mountain at Spokane, 6:15 p.m.
Women's soccer
Yakima Valley at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.
NWAC volleyball
Blue Mountain at Spokane, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Volleyball
Joseph at Nixyaawii, 10 a.m.
Stanfield, Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, noon
Heppner at Union, noon
Joseph at Helix, 1 p.m.
Ontario at Mac-Hi, 2:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Elgin, 4:30 p.m.
Heppner vs. Enterprise (at Union), 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Irrigon at Riverside, 1 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Ontario, 3 p.m.
Girls soccer
Mac-Hi at Ontario, noon
Irrigon at Riverside, 1 p.m.
Hermiston at Clarkston, 2 p.m.
Men's soccer
Blue Mountain at North Idaho, 2:15 p.m.
NWAC volleyball
Blue Mountain at North Idaho, noon
