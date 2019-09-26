Friday, Sept. 27

Football

Ione/Arlington vs. Cambridge (at Eastern Oregon University), 5 p.m.

Riverside at Kings Way Christian, 6 p.m.

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Echo at Sherman/Condon, 7 p.m.

DeSales at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, 7 p.m.

Colfax at Heppner, 7 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Culver, 7 p.m.

Irrigon at Stevenson, 7 p.m.

Grant Union at Umatilla, 7 p.m.

Scappoose at Pendleton, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Helix at Cove, 5 p.m.

NWAC Volleyball

Blue Mountain at Big Bend, 6 p.m.

NWAC Soccer

Blue Mountain women at Wenatchee Valley, 2 p.m.

Blue Mountain men at Wenatchee Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Football

Mac-Hi vs. Siuslaw (at Madras), 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 11 a.m.

Grant Union at Stanfield, noon

Helix at Wallowa, 1 p.m.

Union, Enterprise at Heppner, 1:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen vs. Grant Union (at Stanfield), 2 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Ontario, 2:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 4 p.m.

Pendleton at Westview High School Tournament

Boys soccer

Mac-Hi at La Grande, 2 p.m.

Girls soccer

Richland at Hermiston, noon

Mac-Hi at La Grande, noon

Umatilla at Four Rivers, 1 p.m.

Nyssa at Irrigon, 1 p.m.

