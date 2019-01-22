Tuesday, Jan. 22

Boys Basketball

Mac-Hi at Elgin, 6 p.m.

Mitchell/Spray at Ione, 7:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Mac-Hi at Elgin, 5 p.m.

Irrigon at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Mitchell/Spray at Ione, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

Men's Basketball

Blue Mountain at Walla Walla, 7:30 p.m.

Women's Basketball

Blue Mountain at Walla Walla, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 24

Boys Basketball

Umatilla at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Umatilla at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Girls Wrestling

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 25

Stanfield at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Echo at Horizon Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Pendleton at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.

Ione at Dufur, 7:30 p.m.

Helix at Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Grant Union at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.

Hanford at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hanford at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

Dufur at Ione, 6 p.m.

Helix at Joseph, 6 p.m.

Grant Union at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

The Dalles at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Mac-Hi/Weston-McEwen at Ontario, 1 p.m.

Girls Wrestling

Riverside at Hood River Valley, 12 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 26

Boys Basketball

Baker at Mac-Hi, 3 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 4 p.m.

Heppner at Grant Union, 4 p.m.

Echo at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.

Elgin at Helix, 5:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 5:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Echo at Sherman, 4 p.m.

Elgin at Helix, 4 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Wallowa, 4 p.m.

Baker at Mac-Hi, 4:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Stanfield, 5:30 p.m.

Heppner at Grant Union, 5:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Richland, 5:45 p.m.

Men's Basketball

Blue Mountain at Big Bend, 4 p.m.

Women's Basketball

Blue Mountain at Big Bend, 2 p.m.

Girls Wrestling

Riverside at Hood River Valley, 12 p.m.

