Thursday, Sept. 12
Football
Irrigon at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
South Wasco County at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.
Ukiah/Long Creek at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.
Riverside at Umatilla, 5 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Touchet (WA), 5 p.m.
Boys soccer
Umatilla at Portland Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Irrigon at La Grande, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
Football
Portland Christian at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Central Linn at Stanfield, 7 p.m.
Heppner at Santiam, 7 p.m.
Umatilla at Salem Academy, 7 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Tillamook, 7 p.m.
Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 7 p.m.
Richland at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Pilot Rock at East-West Volleyball Classic (at Powder Valley), 8 a.m.
Heppner at East-West Volleyball Classic (at Powder Valley), 11 a.m.
Irrigon at Baker Tournament, TBD
Boys soccer
Irrigon at Ukiah/Long Creek, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer
Portland Christian at Riverside, 5 p.m.
Cross-country
Pendleton, Umatilla at 43rd Annual Catherine Creek Scamper
Saturday, Sept. 14
Volleyball
Hermiston at Sundome Volleyball Festival, 8 a.m.
Pilot Rock at East-West Volleyball Classic (at Powder Valley), 8 a.m.
Heppner at East-West Volleyball Classic (at Powder Valley), 9:30 a.m.
Stanfield at Riverside, 10 a.m.
Ione/Arlington at Dayville/Monument, 2 p.m.
Boys soccer
Catlin Gabel at Riverside, 1 p.m.
Girls soccer
Hermiston at Walla Walla, noon
Cross-country
Hermiston, Pendleton at Oregon City Invite, TBD
Girls swimming
Hermiston at Wenatchee, 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.