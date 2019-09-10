Thursday, Sept. 12

Football

Irrigon at Weston-McEwen, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

South Wasco County at Ione/Arlington, 5 p.m.

Ukiah/Long Creek at Nixyaawii, 5 p.m.

Riverside at Umatilla, 5 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Touchet (WA), 5 p.m.

Boys soccer

Umatilla at Portland Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Irrigon at La Grande, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

Football

Portland Christian at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Central Linn at Stanfield, 7 p.m.

Heppner at Santiam, 7 p.m.

Umatilla at Salem Academy, 7 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Tillamook, 7 p.m.

Pendleton at Hood River Valley, 7 p.m.

Richland at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Pilot Rock at East-West Volleyball Classic (at Powder Valley), 8 a.m.

Heppner at East-West Volleyball Classic (at Powder Valley), 11 a.m.

Irrigon at Baker Tournament, TBD

Boys soccer

Irrigon at Ukiah/Long Creek, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer

Portland Christian at Riverside, 5 p.m.

Cross-country

Pendleton, Umatilla at 43rd Annual Catherine Creek Scamper

Saturday, Sept. 14

Volleyball

Hermiston at Sundome Volleyball Festival, 8 a.m.

Pilot Rock at East-West Volleyball Classic (at Powder Valley), 8 a.m.

Heppner at East-West Volleyball Classic (at Powder Valley), 9:30 a.m.

Stanfield at Riverside, 10 a.m.

Ione/Arlington at Dayville/Monument, 2 p.m.

Boys soccer

Catlin Gabel at Riverside, 1 p.m.

Girls soccer

Hermiston at Walla Walla, noon

Cross-country

Hermiston, Pendleton at Oregon City Invite, TBD

Girls swimming

Hermiston at Wenatchee, 10 a.m.

