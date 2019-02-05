Wednesday, Feb. 6

Boys Basketball

Weston-McEwen at Union, 6 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Heppner, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Weston-McEwen at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 7

Boys Basketball

Umatilla at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Umatilla at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 8

Boys Basketball

Union at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.

Stanfield at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Pendleton at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.

South Wasco County at Echo, 7:30 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.

Pine Eagle at Helix, 7:30 p.m.

Vale at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

South Wasco County at Echo, 6 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Elgin, 6 p.m.

Pine Eagle at Helix, 6 p.m.

Vale at Irrigon, 6 p.m.

Crook County at Pendleton (at BMCC), 6:30 p.m.

Union at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Pendleton at IMC Districts (Pendleton High School), 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 9

Boys Basketball

Mac-Hi at Ontario, 3 p.m.

Grant Union at Stanfield, 4 p.m.

Ione at South Wasco County, 5:30 p.m.

Echo at Condon/Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Joseph at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.

Nyssa at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.

Helix at Wallowa, 5:30 p.m.

Burns at Umatilla, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Ione at South Wasco County, 4 p.m.

Echo at Condon/Wheeler, 4 p.m.

Joseph at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.

Helix at Wallowa, 4 p.m.

Nyssa at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Ontario, 4:30 p.m.

Grant Union at Stanfield, 5:30 p.m.

Men's Basketball

Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 4 p.m.

Women's Basketball

Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 2 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Hermiston at Regional Tournament (Yelm High School), 9 a.m.

Pendleton at IMC Districts (Pendleton High School), 2 p.m.

Girls Wrestling

Hermiston at Regionals (Othello High School), 11 a.m.

