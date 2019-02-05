Wednesday, Feb. 6
Boys Basketball
Weston-McEwen at Union, 6 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Heppner, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Weston-McEwen at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Heppner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 7
Boys Basketball
Umatilla at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Umatilla at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 8
Boys Basketball
Union at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Stanfield at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Pendleton at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.
South Wasco County at Echo, 7:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.
Pine Eagle at Helix, 7:30 p.m.
Vale at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
South Wasco County at Echo, 6 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Elgin, 6 p.m.
Pine Eagle at Helix, 6 p.m.
Vale at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Crook County at Pendleton (at BMCC), 6:30 p.m.
Union at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Pendleton at IMC Districts (Pendleton High School), 2 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 9
Boys Basketball
Mac-Hi at Ontario, 3 p.m.
Grant Union at Stanfield, 4 p.m.
Ione at South Wasco County, 5:30 p.m.
Echo at Condon/Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Joseph at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.
Nyssa at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.
Helix at Wallowa, 5:30 p.m.
Burns at Umatilla, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Ione at South Wasco County, 4 p.m.
Echo at Condon/Wheeler, 4 p.m.
Joseph at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.
Helix at Wallowa, 4 p.m.
Nyssa at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Ontario, 4:30 p.m.
Grant Union at Stanfield, 5:30 p.m.
Men's Basketball
Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 4 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 2 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Hermiston at Regional Tournament (Yelm High School), 9 a.m.
Pendleton at IMC Districts (Pendleton High School), 2 p.m.
Girls Wrestling
Hermiston at Regionals (Othello High School), 11 a.m.
