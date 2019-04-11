Friday, April 12
Baseball
Burns/Crane at Riverside (DH), 1 p.m.
Nyssa at Umatilla (DH), 1 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Ontario (DH), 3 p.m.
Softball
Burns/Crane at Riverside (DH), 1 p.m.
Nyssa at Umatilla (DH), 1 p.m.
Union/Cove at Heppner/Ione (DH), 2 p.m.
Kamiakin at Hermiston (DH), 3 p.m.
Tennis
Hermiston at Tri-City Invite, noon
Stanfield/Echo at Arlington, 1 p.m.
Four Rivers at Umatilla, 1 p.m.
Ontario at Mac-Hi, 3 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 3 p.m.
Ione at Helix, 4 p.m.
Golf
Stanfield/Echo at Hermiston Invite (at Big River Golf), 8:30 a.m.
Mac-Hi at La Grande, 1 p.m.
Pendleton at La Grande, TBD
Track and field
Pendleton, Stanfield/Echo, Heppner/Ione, Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, Weston-McEwen at Umatilla, noon
Saturday, April 13
Baseball
Crook County at Pendleton (DH), noon
Hermiston at Walla Walla (DH), 2 p.m.
Softball
Grant Union/Prairie City at Weston-McEwen (DH), 11 a.m.
Pendleton at Crook County (DH), noon
Tennis
Hermiston at Tri-City Invite, 9 a.m.
Track and field
Hermiston at Pasco, 9:30 a.m.
Mac-Hi, Weston-McEwen at La Grande, 10 a.m.
Pendleton at Oregon City, 10 a.m.
