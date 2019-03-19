Wednesday, March 20

Softball

Weston-McEwen at Touchet (WA) [DH], 3 p.m.

Mac-Hi/Helix at Walla Walla, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Grandview at Hermiston, 3 p.m.

Pendleton at Baker/Powder Valley, 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 21

Baseball

Irrigon at Stevenson (WA) [DH], 3 p.m.

La Grande at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Heppner/Ione at Umatilla (DH), 2 p.m.

Echo/Stanfield at Sunnyside (DH), 3 p.m.

Irrigon at Stevenson (WA) [DH], 3 p.m.

Southridge at Pendleton, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Weston-McEwen at Mac-Hi, 3:30 p.m.

Kennewick at Hermiston, 3:30 p.m.

Track

Weston-McEwen, Stanfield/Echo, Riverside, Pilot Rock, Ione, Heppner at Hermiston Invitational, 3 p.m.

Pendleton Varsity Meet, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

Heppner/Ione at Hood River Valley, 2 p.m.

Friday, March 22

Baseball

Nyssa at Stanfield/Echo (DH), 1 p.m.

Sherman/Arlington/Condon at Umatilla (DH), 1 p.m.

Riverside at Columbia (White Salmon), 4 p.m.

Hermiston at Chiawana (DH), 4 p.m.

Softball

Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, 11 a.m.

Tennis

Helix at Riverside, 1 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla at Mac-Hi, 4 p.m.

Golf

Hermiston at Kennewick, 8 a.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Heppner, 10 a.m.

Saturday, March 23

Baseball

Weston-McEwen at Central Linn (DH), 1 p.m.

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Irrigon, 1 p.m.

Softball

Lost River at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (Rocket Invite), 9 a.m.

Vernonia at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (Rocket Invite), 5 p.m.

Hermiston vs. Post Falls (at Columbia Playfield, Richland), 10:30 a.m.

Hermiston vs. Central Valley (at Columbia Playfield, Richland), 12:30 p.m.

Tennis

Hermiston at Eisenhower, 11 a.m.

