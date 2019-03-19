Wednesday, March 20
Softball
Weston-McEwen at Touchet (WA) [DH], 3 p.m.
Mac-Hi/Helix at Walla Walla, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Grandview at Hermiston, 3 p.m.
Pendleton at Baker/Powder Valley, 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 21
Baseball
Irrigon at Stevenson (WA) [DH], 3 p.m.
La Grande at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Heppner/Ione at Umatilla (DH), 2 p.m.
Echo/Stanfield at Sunnyside (DH), 3 p.m.
Irrigon at Stevenson (WA) [DH], 3 p.m.
Southridge at Pendleton, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Weston-McEwen at Mac-Hi, 3:30 p.m.
Kennewick at Hermiston, 3:30 p.m.
Track
Weston-McEwen, Stanfield/Echo, Riverside, Pilot Rock, Ione, Heppner at Hermiston Invitational, 3 p.m.
Pendleton Varsity Meet, 3:30 p.m.
Golf
Heppner/Ione at Hood River Valley, 2 p.m.
Friday, March 22
Baseball
Nyssa at Stanfield/Echo (DH), 1 p.m.
Sherman/Arlington/Condon at Umatilla (DH), 1 p.m.
Riverside at Columbia (White Salmon), 4 p.m.
Hermiston at Chiawana (DH), 4 p.m.
Softball
Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, 11 a.m.
Tennis
Helix at Riverside, 1 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla at Mac-Hi, 4 p.m.
Golf
Hermiston at Kennewick, 8 a.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Heppner, 10 a.m.
Saturday, March 23
Baseball
Weston-McEwen at Central Linn (DH), 1 p.m.
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Irrigon, 1 p.m.
Softball
Lost River at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (Rocket Invite), 9 a.m.
Vernonia at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (Rocket Invite), 5 p.m.
Hermiston vs. Post Falls (at Columbia Playfield, Richland), 10:30 a.m.
Hermiston vs. Central Valley (at Columbia Playfield, Richland), 12:30 p.m.
Tennis
Hermiston at Eisenhower, 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.