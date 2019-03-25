Tuesday, March 26
Baseball
Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 10:30 a.m.
Heppner/Ione vs. Santiam (at Pilot Rock), noon
Weston-McEwen vs. Sherman/Arlington/Condon (at Riverside), 1:30 p.m.
Sherman/Arlington/Condon at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.
Sandy at Pendleton, 3:45 p.m.
Mac-Hi at DeSales, 4 p.m.
North Lake at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (at Pilot Rock), 4 p.m.
Hermiston at Pasco (DH), 4 p.m.
Putnam at Pendleton, 6 p.m.
Softball
Mac-Hi/Helix vs. Marshfield (at Newport, Battle at the Beach), 9 a.m.
Pendleton vs. Oregon City (at Rex Putnam Tournament), 9 a.m.
Pendleton vs. Madison (at Rex Putnam Tournament), 11 a.m.
Mac-Hi/Helix at Newport (Battle at the Beach), 11 a.m.
Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 11 a.m.
Weston-McEwen vs. Knappa (at Riverside), 1 p.m.
Knappa at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Hermiston at Southridge, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Hermiston at Southridge, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 27
Prep Baseball
Sherman/Arlington/Condon at Irrigon, 1 p.m.
Santiam at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, 2 p.m.
Pendleton at Red Lion Buckaroo Classic
NWAC Baseball
Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain (DH), 1 p.m.
Softball
Knappa at Irrigon (DH), 1 p.m.
Golf
Hermiston at Kennewick, 1 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Wine Valley Country Club, 1:15 p.m.
Thursday, March 28
Baseball
Mac-Hi vs. Junction City (at Madras), 2 p.m.
Track and field
Hermiston at Hanford, 3 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Mac-Hi at College Place, 3:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Hanford, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Mac-Hi at College Place, 3:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Hanford, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
Hermiston at Joe Lenberg Invite (Yakima), 10 a.m.
Friday, March 29
Baseball
Stanfield/Echo at Irrigon (DH), 1 p.m.
Richland at Hermiston (DH), 4 p.m.
Softball
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii vs. Warrenton (at Union), 11 a.m.
Umatilla vs. Astoria (at Seaside Tourney), 1 p.m.
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii vs. Colton (at Union), 1:30 p.m.
Southridge at Hermiston (DH), 3 p.m.
Rainier at Mac-Hi/Helix, 3:30 p.m.
Stayton at Mac-Hi/Helix, 5:15 p.m.
Umatilla at Seaside, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Mac-Hi at Stanfield/Echo, 3 p.m.
Boys Golf
Hermiston at Joe Lindberg Invite (Yakima), 10 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 30
Softball
Junction City at Mac-Hi/Helix, 9 a.m.
Umatilla vs. North Marion (at Seaside Tourney), 1 p.m.
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii vs. Bonanza (at Union), 1 p.m.
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii vs. North Douglas (at Union), 3 p.m.
Yamhill-Carlton at Mac-Hi/Helix, 3 p.m.
Track and field
Mac-Hi at Yakima, 10 a.m.
Hermiston at Hanford, 10:30 a.m.
