Thursday, March 21

Baseball

Irrigon at Stevenson (WA) [DH], 3 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Tri-City Prep, 3:30 p.m.

La Grande at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Heppner/Ione at Umatilla (DH), 2 p.m.

Sunnyside Christian (WA) at Echo/Stanfield (DH), 3 p.m.

Irrigon at Stevenson (WA) [DH], 3 p.m.

Southridge at Pendleton, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Weston-McEwen at Mac-Hi, 3:30 p.m.

Kennewick at Hermiston Boys, 3:30 p.m.

Kennewick at Hermiston Girls (at Armand Larive), 4 p.m.

Track

Weston-McEwen, Stanfield/Echo, Riverside, Pilot Rock, Ione, Heppner at Hermiston Invitational, 3 p.m.

Pendleton Varsity Meet, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

Heppner/Ione at Hood River Valley, 11 a.m.

Mac-Hi at Milton-Freewater Golf Course, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, March 22

Baseball

Nyssa at Stanfield/Echo (DH), noon

Sherman/Arlington/Condon at Umatilla (DH), 1 p.m.

Riverside at Columbia (White Salmon), 4 p.m.

Hermiston at Chiawana (DH), 4 p.m.

Softball

Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (at Pilot Rock Elementary), 11 a.m.

Mac-Hi/Helix at Walla Walla, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Helix, Condon at Riverside, 1 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo, Umatilla at Mac-Hi, 4 p.m.

Golf

Hermiston at Kennewick, 8 a.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Heppner, 10 a.m.

Saturday, March 23

Baseball

Weston-McEwen at Central Linn (DH), 1 p.m.

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Irrigon, 1 p.m.

Softball

Lost River at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (Rocket Invite), 9 a.m.

Hermiston vs. Davis (at Carol Finney Field), 2 p.m.

Hermiston vs. Eisenhower (at Carol Finney Field), 4 p.m.

Vernonia at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (Rocket Invite), 5 p.m.

Tennis

Hermiston at Eisenhower, 11 a.m.

