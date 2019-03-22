Saturday, March 23

Baseball

Weston-McEwen at Central Linn (DH), 1 p.m.

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Irrigon, 1 p.m.

Softball

Lost River at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (Rocket Invite), 9 a.m.

Hermiston vs. Davis (at Carol Finney Field), 2 p.m.

Hermiston vs. Eisenhower (at Carol Finney Field), 4 p.m.

Vernonia at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (Rocket Invite), 5 p.m.

Tennis

Hermiston at Eisenhower, 11 a.m.

Monday, March 25

Baseball

Roseburg at Pendleton, 6 p.m.

Softball

Mac-Hi/Helix vs. Yamhill-Carlton (at Newport, Battle at the Beach), 1 p.m.

Pendleton vs. Central Catholic (at Rex Putnam Tournament), 1 p.m.

Pendleton vs. David Douglas (at Rex Putnam Tournament), 3 p.m.

Mac-Hi/Helix vs. Harrisburg (at Newport, Battle at the Beach), 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Hermiston at Chiawana, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Hermiston at Chiawana, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 26

Baseball

Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 10:30 a.m.

Heppner/Ione vs. Santiam (at Pilot Rock), noon

Weston-McEwen vs. Sherman/Arlington/Condon (at Riverside), 1:30 p.m.

Sherman/Arlington/Condon at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Sandy at Pendleton, 3:45 p.m.

North Lake at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (at Pilot Rock), 4 p.m.

Hermiston at Pasco (DH), 4 p.m.

Putnam at Pendleton, 6 p.m.

Softball

Mac-Hi/Helix vs. Marshfield (at Newport, Battle at the Beach), 9 a.m.

Pendleton vs. Oregon City (at Rex Putnam Tournament), 9 a.m.

Pendleton vs. Madison (at Rex Putnam Tournament), 11 a.m.

Mac-Hi/Helix at Newport (Battle at the Beach), 11 a.m.

Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 11 a.m.

Weston-McEwen vs. Knappa (at Riverside), 1 p.m.

Knappa at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Hermiston at Kamiakin, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Hermiston at Southridge, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Hermiston at Southridge, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27

Baseball

Sherman/Arlington/Condon at Irrigon, 1 p.m.

Santiam at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, 2 p.m.

Pendleton at Red Lion Buckaroo Classic

Softball

Knappa at Irrigon (DH), 1 p.m.

Golf

Hermiston at Kennewick, 1 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Wine Valley Country Club, 1:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 28

Baseball

Mac-Hi vs. Junction City (at Madras), 2 p.m.

Track and field

Hermiston Boys at Hanford, 3 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Mac-Hi at College Place, 3:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Hanford, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Mac-Hi at College Place, 3:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Hanford, 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

Hermiston at Joe Lenberg Invite (Yakima), 10 a.m.

Friday, March 29

Baseball

Stanfield/Echo at Irrigon (DH), 1 p.m.

Richland at Hermiston (DH), 4 p.m.

Softball

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii vs. Warrenton (at Union), 11 a.m.

Umatilla vs. Astoria (at Seaside Tourney), 1 p.m.

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii vs. Colton (at Union), 1:30 p.m.

Southridge at Hermiston (DH), 3 p.m.

Rainier at Mac-Hi/Helix, 3:30 p.m.

Stayton at Mac-Hi/Helix, 5:15 p.m.

Umatilla at Seaside, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Mac-Hi at Stanfield/Echo, 3 p.m.

Boys Golf

Hermiston at Joe Lindberg Invite (Yakima), 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 30

Softball

Junction City at Mac-Hi/Helix, 9 a.m.

Umatilla vs. North Marion (at Seaside Tourney), 1 p.m.

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii vs. Bonanza (at Union), 1 p.m.

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii vs. North Douglas (at Union), 3 p.m.

Yamhill-Carlton at Mac-Hi/Helix, 3 p.m.

Track and field

Mac-Hi at Yakima, 10 a.m.

Hermiston at Hanford, 10:30 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.