Saturday, Jan. 12
Boys Basketball
Horizon Christian at Ione, 3 p.m.
Union at Heppner, 4 p.m.
Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 4 p.m.
Enterprise at Stanfield, 4 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Helix, 5:30 p.m.
Condon/Wheeler at Echo, 5:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Chiawana, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Condon/Wheeler at Echo, 4 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Helix, 4 p.m.
Union at Heppner, 5:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Stanfield, 5:30 p.m.
Grant Union at Weston-McEwen, 5:30 p.m.
Men's Basketball
Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Wenatchee Valley at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Farm City Invitational (Hermiston)
Pendleton at Colton Holly Memorial Tournament, Wilsonville, 10:30 a.m.
Girls Wrestling
Hermiston at Othello, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 15
Boys Basketball
Mac-Hi at Prescott (WA), 6 p.m.
Pendleton at Baker, 7 p.m.
Echo at Arlington, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Pasco, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Irrigon at La Grande, 5:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Pasco, 5:45 p.m.
Echo at Arlington, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Baker at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Prescott (WA), 7:30 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Baker/Powder Valley at Mac-Hi/Weston-McEwen (at Mac-Hi), 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 17
Boys Wrestling
Hermiston at Pasco, 7 p.m.
Girls Wrestling
Hermiston at Pasco, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 18
Boys Basketball
Elgin at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
Heppner at Pilot Rock, 6 p.m.
Stanfield at Grant Union, 6 p.m.
Union at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
South Wasco County at Ione, 7:30 p.m.
Sherman at Echo, 7:30 p.m.
Wallowa at Helix, 7:30 p.m.
Burns at Irrigon, 7:30 p.m.
Vale at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Nyssa at Umatilla, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
South Wasco County at Ione, 6 p.m.
Sherman at Echo, 6 p.m.
Elgin at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
Wallowa at Helix, 6 p.m.
Burns at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Vale at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Nyssa at Umatilla, 6 p.m.
Pendleton at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.
Heppner at Pilot Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Grant Union, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Mac-Hi/Weston-McEwen at Oregon Classic (Redmond), 8:30 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 19
Boys Basketball
Ontario at Mac-Hi, 3 p.m.
Ione at Sherman, 3:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 4 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 4 p.m.
Nyssa at Irrigon, 4:30 p.m.
Burns at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Vale at Umatilla, 4:30 p.m.
Echo at Dufur, 5:30 p.m.
Helix at Powder Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Joseph, 6 p.m.
Hermiston at Southridge, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Ione at Sherman, 2 p.m.
Nyssa at Irrigon, 3 p.m.
Burns at Riverside, 3 p.m.
Vale at Umatilla, 3 p.m.
Echo at Dufur, 4 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Joseph, 4 p.m.
Helix at Powder Valley, 4 p.m.
Ontario at Mac-Hi, 4:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 5:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Southridge, 5:45 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Hermiston at Post Falls Duals
Girls Wrestling
Hermiston at Grandview Invite, 10 a.m.
