Tuesday, Jan. 29
Boys Basketball
Pendleton at La Grande, 7 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Touchet (WA), 7 p.m.
Ione at Arlington, 7:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Echo, 7:30 p.m.
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.
Ione at Arlington, 6 p.m.
Stanfield at Echo, 6 p.m.
Mac-Hi at Touchet (WA), 6 p.m.
La Grande at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 30
Men's Basketball
Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 31
Boys Basketball
Nixyaawii at Pine Eagle, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Nixyaawii at Pine Eagle, 6 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Weston-McEwen/Mac-Hi at La Grande, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 1
Boys Basketball
Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, 4 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Union at Stanfield, 6 p.m.
Heppner at Enterprise, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Vale, 6:30 p.m.
Redmond at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Umatilla at Nyssa, 7:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Burns, 7:30 p.m.
Ione at Condon/Wheeler, 7:30 p.m.
Mitchell/Spray at Echo, 7:30 p.m.
Helix at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Riverside at Vale, 5 p.m.
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 5:45 p.m.
Ione at Condon/Wheeler, 6 p.m.
Mitchell/Spray at Echo, 6 p.m.
Helix at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
Umatilla at Nyssa, 6 p.m.
Irrigon at Burns, 6 p.m.
Pendleton at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.
Heppner at Enterprise, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Hermiston at District 8 Tournament (Hermiston), 3:30 p.m.
Girls Wrestling
Hermiston at Sunnyside Sub-Regionals
Saturday, Feb. 2
Boys Basketball
Mac-Hi at La Grande, 3 p.m.
Umatilla at Vale, 3:30 p.m.
Heppner at Union, 4 p.m.
Stanfield at Enterprise, 4 p.m.
Echo at Ione, 5:30 p.m.
Imbler at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.
Helix at Cove, 5:30 p.m.
Riverside at Burns, 5:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Nyssa, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Echo at Ione, 4 p.m.
Imbler at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.
Helix at Cove, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Burns, 4 p.m.
Umatilla at Vale, 4 p.m.
Mac-Hi at La Grande, 4:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Nyssa, 5 p.m.
Heppner at Union, 5:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, 5:30 p.m.
Men's Basketball
Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 4 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 2 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Hermiston at District 8 Tournament (Hermiston), 10 a.m.
Weston-McEwen/Mac-Hi at Heppner/Ione, 10 a.m.
Girls Wrestling
Hermiston at Sunnyside Sub-Regionals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.