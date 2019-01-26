Tuesday, Jan. 29

Boys Basketball

Pendleton at La Grande, 7 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Touchet (WA), 7 p.m.

Ione at Arlington, 7:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Echo, 7:30 p.m.

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Kamiakin at Hermiston, 5:45 p.m.

Ione at Arlington, 6 p.m.

Stanfield at Echo, 6 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Touchet (WA), 6 p.m.

La Grande at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Men's Basketball

Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Women's Basketball

Treasure Valley at Blue Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 31

Boys Basketball

Nixyaawii at Pine Eagle, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Nixyaawii at Pine Eagle, 6 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Weston-McEwen/Mac-Hi at La Grande, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 1

Boys Basketball

Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, 4 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.

Union at Stanfield, 6 p.m.

Heppner at Enterprise, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Vale, 6:30 p.m.

Redmond at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Umatilla at Nyssa, 7:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Burns, 7:30 p.m.

Ione at Condon/Wheeler, 7:30 p.m.

Mitchell/Spray at Echo, 7:30 p.m.

Helix at Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Riverside at Vale, 5 p.m.

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 5:45 p.m.

Ione at Condon/Wheeler, 6 p.m.

Mitchell/Spray at Echo, 6 p.m.

Helix at Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.

Umatilla at Nyssa, 6 p.m.

Irrigon at Burns, 6 p.m.

Pendleton at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Weston-McEwen, 7:30 p.m.

Heppner at Enterprise, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Stanfield, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Hermiston at District 8 Tournament (Hermiston), 3:30 p.m.

Girls Wrestling

Hermiston at Sunnyside Sub-Regionals

Saturday, Feb. 2

Boys Basketball

Mac-Hi at La Grande, 3 p.m.

Umatilla at Vale, 3:30 p.m.

Heppner at Union, 4 p.m.

Stanfield at Enterprise, 4 p.m.

Echo at Ione, 5:30 p.m.

Imbler at Nixyaawii, 5:30 p.m.

Helix at Cove, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside at Burns, 5:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Nyssa, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Echo at Ione, 4 p.m.

Imbler at Nixyaawii, 4 p.m.

Helix at Cove, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Burns, 4 p.m.

Umatilla at Vale, 4 p.m.

Mac-Hi at La Grande, 4:30 p.m.

Irrigon at Nyssa, 5 p.m.

Heppner at Union, 5:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Grant Union, 5:30 p.m.

Men's Basketball

Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 4 p.m.

Women's Basketball

Blue Mountain at Columbia Basin, 2 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Hermiston at District 8 Tournament (Hermiston), 10 a.m.

Weston-McEwen/Mac-Hi at Heppner/Ione, 10 a.m.

Girls Wrestling

Hermiston at Sunnyside Sub-Regionals

