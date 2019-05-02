Friday, May 3

Baseball

Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Umatilla (DH), 1 p.m.

Burns/Crane at Irrigon (DH), 1 p.m.

Riverside at Nyssa (DH), 2 p.m.

Softball

Union/Cove at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah (DH), 11 a.m.

Adrian at Stanfield/Echo, 1 p.m.

Burns/Crane at Irrigon (DH), 1 p.m.

Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph at Umatilla (DH), 1 p.m.

Riverside at Nyssa (DH), 2 p.m.

Tennis

Ione, Weston-McEwen, Mac-Hi, Stanfield/Echo at Sub-Districts (Tri-City Court Club), 9 a.m.

Riverside vs. Helix (at Tri-City Court Club), 9 a.m.

Track and field

Pendleton at Baker Invitational, 10 a.m.

Mac-Hi at Baker, 10 a.m.

Heppner/Ione, Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah at Stanfield/Echo, 11 a.m.

Pendleton at Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays (Portland), 2 p.m.

Hermiston at Dean Nice Invite, 2 p.m.

Golf

Hermiston at Hanford, 9 a.m.

Heppner/Ione at Union, 10 a.m.

Saturday, May 4

Baseball

Weston-McEwen at Stanfield/Echo (DH), 11 a.m.

Heppner/Ione at Sherman/Arlington/Condon (DH), 11 a.m.

Ontario at Mac-Hi (DH), noon

Hood River Valley at Pendleton (DH), noon

Softball

Weston-McEwen at Adrain (DH), 11 a.m.

Ontario at Mac-Hi/Helix (DH), noon

Pendleton at Hood River Valley (DH), noon

Heppner/Ione at Grant Union/Prairie City (DH), 1 p.m.

Tennis

Ione, Weston-McEwen, Mac-Hi, Stanfield/Echo at Sub-Districts (Tri-City Court Club), 9 a.m.

Riverside vs. Helix (at Tri-City Court Club), 10 a.m.

Pendleton Girls at Crook County, noon

Boys soccer

Hermiston vs. TBD (at Kennison Field), 11 a.m.

