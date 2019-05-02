Monday, May 6

Tennis

The Dalles at Pendleton Boys, 11 a.m.

Golf

Pendleton Girls at Crook County, 9 a.m.

Mac-Hi at Districts (at La Grande Country Club), 9 a.m.

Echo/Stanfield at Districts (at Pendleton Country Club), 9 a.m.

Heppner at Varsity Championships (at Pendleton Country Club), 10 a.m.

Hermiston at Kennewick, 11 a.m.

Pendleton Boys at Hood River, TBD

Tuesday, May 7

Baseball

Irrigon at La Grande, 3 p.m.

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah at Union/Cove, 4 p.m.

Heppner/Ione at Grant Union/Prairie City, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.

Redmond at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Riverside at Heppner/Ione, 4 p.m.

Irrigon at La Grande (JV), 4 p.m.

Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.

Mac-Hi at Baker/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Redmond at Pendleton Girls, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Heppner at Varsity Championships (at Pendleton Country Club), 8 a.m.

Mac-Hi at Districts (at La Grande Country Club), 9 a.m.

Echo/Stanfield at Districts (at Pendleton Country Club), 9 a.m.

Pendleton Girls at Crook County, 9 a.m.

Friday, May 10

Baseball

Sherman/Arlington/Condon at Weston-McEwen (DH), 11 a.m.

Vale at Irrigon (DH), 1 p.m.

Umatilla at Riverside (DH), 1 p.m.

Softball

Echo/Stanfield at Union/Cove (DH), 11 a.m.

Vale at Irrigon (DH), 1 p.m.

Umatilla at Riverside (DH), 1 p.m.

Tennis

Weston-McEwen at Districts (Tri-City Court Club), 9 a.m.

Riverside, Helix at Regionals (Tri-City Court Club), 9 a.m.

Mac-Hi at Regionals (Tri-City Court Club), 9 a.m.

Ione at Districts (Tri-City Court Club), 9 a.m.

Echo/Stanfield at Districts (Ontario), TBD

Pendleton Girls at Districts (Ridgeview), TBD

Pendleton Boys at Districts (Redmond), TBD

Track and field

Weston-McEwen, Echo/Stanfield, Heppner/Ione, Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Districts (Grant Union), 11 a.m.

Riverside at Burns, 1 p.m.

Hermiston at MCC Championships (Kennison Field), 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Baseball

Heppner/Ione at Union/Cove (DH), 11 a.m.

Dufur/South Wasco County at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah (DH), 11 a.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Grant Union/Prairie City (DH), noon

Pendleton at The Dalles (DH), noon

La Grande at Mac-Hi (DH), 3 p.m.

Softball

Adrian at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah (DH), 11 a.m.

Heppner/Ione at Weston-McEwen (DH), 11 a.m.

La Grande at Mac-Hi (DH), 3 p.m.

The Dalles at Pendleton (DH), noon

Tennis

Weston-McEwen at Districts (Tri-City Court Club), 9 a.m.

Riverside, Helix at Regionals (Tri-City Court Club), 10 a.m.

Mac-Hi at Regionals (Tri-City Court Club), 10 a.m.

Ione at Districts (Tri-City Court Club), 10 a.m.

Echo/Stanfield at Districts (Ontario), TBD

Pendleton Girls at Districts (Ridgeview), TBD

Pendleton Boys at Districts (Redmond), TBD

Track and field

Mac-Hi at Districts (La Grande), 9 a.m.

Riverside at Burns, 10 a.m.

Ione at Moro, 10:30 a.m.

Hermiston at MCC Championships (Kennison Field), 10:45 a.m.

