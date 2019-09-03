Thursday, Sept. 5
Volleyball
Heppner vs. South Wasco County (at Maupin), 3 p.m.
Ione/Arlington vs. Riverside (at Helix), 5:30 p.m.
Irrigon vs. South Wasco County (at Maupin), 6 p.m.
Powder Valley at Weston-McEwen, 6 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Nixyaawii, 6:30 p.m.
Pendleton at La Grande, 6:30 p.m.
Riverside, Ione/Arlington at Helix, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Mac-Hi at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Westside Christian at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
Pendleton at La Grande, 4 p.m.
Baker/Powder Valley at Riverside, 5 p.m.
Cross-country
Pendleton, Nixyaawii at Buckaroo XC Opener (Pendleton Country Club), 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 6
Football
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Enterprise, 2 p.m.
Powder Valley at Ione/Arlington (at Hermiston High School), 4 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Central Linn, 7 p.m.
Umatilla at Regis, 7 p.m.
Clatskanie at Heppner, 7 p.m.
Madras at Mac-Hi, 7 p.m.
Pendleton at La Grande, 7 p.m.
Hermiston at Pasco, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Stanfield at Imbler, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Riverside at Riverdale (at Lewis & Clark), 7:30 p.m.
Girls swimming
Hermiston at Twilight Meet (Richland), 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Volleyball
Riverside, Mac-Hi at Helix Tournament, 9 a.m.
Echo, Nixyaawii at The Cat Clash (Echo High School), 9 a.m.
Weston-McEwen vs. St. Paul (at Heppner Tournament), 9 a.m.
Vernonia at Heppner, 11 a.m.
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 1 p.m.
North Clackamas Christian at Ione/Arlington (at Arlington), 3 p.m.
Irrigon at Heppner Tournament, TBD
Pendleton at Judy Fong Memorial (Lewiston High School), TBD
Boys soccer
Mac-Hi vs. Banks (at The Dalles), noon
Irrigon at Four Rivers, 3 p.m.
Girls soccer
Mac-Hi vs. Banks (at The Dalles), 10 a.m.
Irrigon at Four Rivers, 1 p.m.
Hermiston at Kamiakin, 3 p.m.
Cross-country
Umatilla at Ultimook Race (at Tillamook), 10 a.m.
Hermiston, Weston-McEwen at Runners Soul (Sandstone Middle School), 3 p.m.
Pendleton, Nixyaawii at Kyle Memorial Dress Up Road Race (Downtown Pendleton), TBD
