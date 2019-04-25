Friday, April 26
Baseball
Riverside at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa (DH), 1 p.m.
Burns/Crane at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (DH), 1 p.m.
Pendleton at Ridgeview (DH), 2 p.m.
Irrigon at Nyssa (DH), 2 p.m.
Umatilla at Vale (DH), 2 p.m.
Hanford at Hermiston (DH), 4 p.m.
Softball
Stanfield/Echo at Grant Union/Prairie City (DH), 1 p.m.
Riverside at Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa (DH), 1 p.m.
Umatilla at Vale (DH), 2 p.m.
Irrigon at Nyssa (DH), 2 p.m.
Ridgeview at Pendleton (DH), 2 p.m.
Walla Walla at Hermiston (DH), 4 p.m.
Tennis
Hermiston at Capital Invite (Boise), 10 a.m.
Track and field
Weston-McEwen, Stanfield/Echo, Ione, Riverside at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Golf
Hermiston Girls at Spokane, 8 a.m.
Heppner/Ione at Enterprise, 11 a.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Nixyaawii Invite (at Wildhorse), noon
Boys soccer
Kamiakin at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 27
Baseball
Dufur/South Wasco County at Heppner/Ione (DH), 10 a.m.
Union/Cove at Stanfield/Echo (DH), 11 a.m.
Baker/Powder Valley at Mac-Hi (DH), noon
Softball
Hermiston at Southridge (DH), 10:30 a.m.
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii at Weston-McEwen (DH), 11 a.m.
Heppner/Ione at Stanfield/Echo (DH), 11 a.m.
Baker/Powder Valley at Mac-Hi/Helix (DH), noon
Tennis
Umatilla, Weston-McEwen, Stanfield/Echo, Ione, Mac-Hi, Riverside at Helix Tournament (at Tri-City Court Club), 9 a.m.
Hermiston at Capital Invite (Boise)
Track and field
Hermiston at Strandberg Invitational (Spokane Valley), 9 a.m.
Mac-Hi at Ontario, 11 a.m.
Heppner at Centennial, 11 a.m.
Ione at Portland Christian, 11 a.m.
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii, Helix at Sherman, 11 a.m.
