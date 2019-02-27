Thursday, Feb. 28
Girls Basketball
Heppner vs. Oakland (at Pendleton Convention Center), 6:30 p.m.
Men's Basketball
Blue Mountain at Spokane, 7:30 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Blue Mountain at Spokane, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, March 1
Boys Basketball
Nixyaawii vs. Prairie City (at Baker High School), noon
Pendleton at Parkrose, 6:30 p.m.
Men's Basketball
Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Blue Mountain at Wenatchee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 2
Girls Basketball
Pendleton at Wilsonville, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.