Wednesday, May 1
Softball
Grant Union/Prairie City at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah (DH), 3 p.m.
Thursday, May 2
Baseball
DeSales (WA) at Mac-Hi, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Redmond at Pendleton Girls, 2:30 p.m.
Pendleton Boys at Redmond, 4 p.m.
Track and field
Hermiston at Kennewick, 3 p.m.
Golf
Mac-Hi at Veterans Memorial, 1 p.m.
Friday, May 3
Baseball
Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa at Umatilla (DH), 1 p.m.
Burns/Crane at Irrigon (DH), 1 p.m.
Riverside at Nyssa (DH), 2 p.m.
Softball
Union/Cove at Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah (DH), 11 a.m.
Adrian at Stanfield/Echo, 1 p.m.
Burns/Crane at Irrigon (DH), 1 p.m.
Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph at Umatilla (DH), 1 p.m.
Riverside at Nyssa (DH), 2 p.m.
Tennis
Ione, Weston-McEwen, Mac-Hi, Stanfield/Echo at Sub-Districts (Tri-City Court Club), 9 a.m.
Riverside vs. Helix (at Tri-City Court Club), 9 a.m.
Track and field
Pendleton at Baker Invitational, 10 a.m.
Mac-Hi at Baker, 10 a.m.
Heppner/Ione, Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah at Stanfield/Echo, 11 a.m.
Pendleton at Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays (Portland), 2 p.m.
Hermiston at Dean Nice Invite, 2 p.m.
Golf
Hermiston at Hanford, 9 a.m.
Heppner/Ione at Union, 10 a.m.
Saturday, May 4
Baseball
Weston-McEwen at Stanfield/Echo (DH), 11 a.m.
Heppner/Ione at Sherman/Arlington/Condon (DH), 11 a.m.
Ontario at Mac-Hi (DH), noon
Hood River Valley at Pendleton (DH), noon
Softball
Weston-McEwen at Adrain (DH), 11 a.m.
Ontario at Mac-Hi/Helix (DH), noon
Pendleton at Hood River Valley (DH), noon
Heppner/Ione at Grant Union/Prairie City (DH), 1 p.m.
Tennis
Ione, Weston-McEwen, Mac-Hi, Stanfield/Echo at Sub-Districts (Tri-City Court Club), 9 a.m.
Riverside vs. Helix (at Tri-City Court Club), 10 a.m.
Pendleton Girls at Crook County, noon
Boys soccer
Hermiston vs. TBD (at Kennison Field), 11 a.m.
