PENDLETON — Pendleton’s Sauren Garton was named the 5A Pitcher of the Year, and Bucks coach Tim Cary was selected as Coach of the Year by a vote of the state coaches.
Lebanon senior Trinity Holden was named the 5A Player of the Year. The catcher has signed to play at Portland State University.
Garton, who is headed to Utah Tech, helped the Bucks to 18 shutouts, including a 2-0 victory over Wilsonville in the 5A state championship game.
Garton pitched 155⅓ innings and had a 26-2 record. She allowed 47 hits, 14 earned runs and struck out 369. Her ERA was .631. She holds the school records for strikeouts in a single game with 24 in a 3-2 win over La Grande.
Garton also was the Intermountain Conference Pitcher of the Year for the second year in a row.
In addition to Garton, infielder Faith Broadfoot, and outfielder Chloe Taber earned first-team all-state honors for the Bucks.
Named to the second team were infielder Melanie Boatman and outfielder Jaden Samp.
Freshman Josie Jenness earned honorable mention honors as a designated/utility player.
Taber, the IMC Player of the Year, hit .500 through 30 games. She had a team-high 52 hits, including six doubles and three triples. She also drove in 23 runs and scored a team-high 38 times.
Broadfoot hit .400 on the season 26 hits, which included five doubles, two triples and a home run. She also had 19 RBIs and scored 30 runs.
Samp hit .348 with 31 hits, including a team-high four home runs. She also had 25 RBIs and scored 30 runs. In 89 at-bats, she only struck out six times.
Boatman, just a sophomore, hit .317 with 20 hits, 10 RBIs and she scored 26 runs. She only struck out three times in 63 at-bats.
Jenness played catcher and was a designated hitter for the Bucks. She had 155 putouts and zero errors in 22 games. At the plate, she hit .412 with 21 hits, 17 RBIs and scored 14 times. She struck out just three times in 51 at-bats.
5A all-state baseball
Pendleton junior Lucas Bensching was named to the 5A all-state honorable team as a pitcher, while teammates Collin Primus and Payton Lambert were selected as infielders, and Andrew Demianew as a utility player.
All four were first-team Intermountain Conference selections.
Bensching pitched a team-high 43 innings over 12 games. He finished with a 3-3 record with one save. He struck out 42, walked 18 and had an ERA of 2.93.
Primus hit .414 on the season with a team-high 41 hits, which included 12 doubles, three triples, one home run and 26 RBIs.
Lambert led the team with five home runs — half of the team’s total for the year — among his 29 hits. He hit .326 with five doubles, two triples and 27 RBIs.
Demianew, who played a variety of positions from catcher to outfielder, hit .398 with 37 hits, eight doubles, three triples and a team-high 28 RBIs.
Junior Maddox Malony of Thurston was named the 5A Player of the Year, while Willamette senior Blake Stavros was selected as the Pitcher of the Year. Crescent Valley’s Scot McDonald was named Coach of the Year.
2A/1A all-state baseball
Weston-McEwen pitcher Blane Peal was named to the 2A/1A baseball all-state first team, which is selected by a vote of the state coaches.
Also earning all-state state honors were Heppner third baseman Toby Nation (second team) and outfielder Kason Cimmiyotti, and Weston-McEwen infielder Quinn Graham (third team).
All four seniors earned first-team Special District 7 honors.
Peal, who is headed to George Fox University, was nearly untouchable on the mound. In 49 2/3 innings, he allowed just nine hits and one earned run. He struck out 118 and walked nine while finishing with an ERA of .141.
Peal also set the state record for strikeouts in a row with 14 on April 12 in an 8-0 win over Stanfield/Echo.
Nation had a .560 batting average with a team-high 47 hits. He had 10 doubles, one triple, two home runs and a team-high 31 RBIs.
In the outfield, Cimmiyotti did not have any errors in 17 games. He hit .479 with 23 hits, including two home runs. He also had 17 RBIs and scored 27 runs.
Graham hit .338 with 24 hits, including four doubles, one triple and 13 RBIs. He also scored 31 runs.
Isaac Anthony of Dufur was named the 2A/1A Player of the Year, while Dufur’s C.S. Little earned Coach of the Year honors.
