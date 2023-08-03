The Hermiston/Pendleton Special Olympics program competed the regional bocce tournament July 30, 2023, in Hillsboro. Team members from left are Misty Larsen, Austin Carvalho, Dan Carvalho, Kristi Smalley, Martha Hesla, Jessica Finn, Jillian Smalley and Mark Smalley.
PRINEVILLE — The Hermiston/Pendleton Special Olympics program recently competed in the regional golf and bocce tournaments, with plenty of medals won at both events.
The regional golf tournament was held at Meadow Lakes Golf Course on July 22, with coach Mark Smalley leading the group.
In the individual skills competition, which tests the athletes’ ability to putt, chip and drive, Andrea Eiden earned a silver medal, Jennifer Williams won a bronze medal, and Kyle McCorkle Hartwell placed fourth.
In the unified 9-hole competition, the teams of Jonathan Kinsel and Kris Neustel, and Jason Cargill and Bev Miller, earned silver medals. Terry Bolkan and Heather Villanueva won bronze.
The bocce tournament was held in Hillsboro on July 30, with traditional doubles partners Misty Larsen and Austin Carvalho earning gold medals after winning bronze last year.
Unified partners Mark Smalley and his daughter Jillian Smalley earned silver; and unified partners Jessica Finn and Martha Hesla earned bronze, along with the sportsmanship award for their division.
“For some of the athletes, it’s the only time they get out of town, stay in a hotel or get to go out to eat,” bocce coach Kristi Smalley said. “The variety of things they are able to do depends on the people around them. It’s heartwarming to know that Special Olympics is something they look forward to.”
The next opportunity for athletes to compete will be bowling in Hermiston and Pendleton, and aquatics (swimming) in Boardman. Both programs will begin at the end of August.
The local Special Olympics program is offered at no cost for the athletes. The program holds several fundraisers during the year, with the next one a golf tournament Aug. 12, at Echo Hills Golf Course.
Players interested in forming a four-person team or becoming a hole sponsor for the event can contact Kristi Smalley at 541-571-0997.
Individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities who are interested in participating in the local Special Olympics program can email program coordinator, Angela Scheinder at hp510specialolympics@gmail.com.
