Hermiston/Pendleton Special Olympics bocce team earned gold, silver and bronze medals at a state sanctioned regional tournament July 31, 2022, at Hillsboro Stadium. Team members include back row from left, unified partner Jessica Finn, Mary Jones and Bobby Phillips. Front row — athletes Martha Hesla, Jilli Smalley, Christina Williams, Austin Carvalho and Misty Larsen.
Hermiston/Pendleton Special Olympics/Contributed photo
The Hermiston/Pendleton Special Olympics golf team finished its season Aug. 7, 2022, at Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Prineville. Team members include, front row from left — David Andrews, Jennifer Williams, JP Kinsel and Kyle McCorkle-Hartwell. Back row — Jason Cargill.
Hermiston/Pendleton Special Olympics/Contributed photo
HERMISTON — The Hermiston/Pendleton Special Olympics program finished its summer season with a haul of gold medals in bocce and golf.
The golf team finished its season Aug. 7 at Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Prineville, with Jason Cargill of Pendleton leading the way with a gold medal in singles.
In the two-man best ball, the Hermiston/Pendleton program swept the medals.
Unified partner Mark Smalley paired with athlete David Andrews for golf. The silver medal went to unified partner Javier Garcia and athlete Jose Angel Garcia, while unified partner Kris Neustel and athlete JP Kinsel earned bronze.”
“We have several new athletes in the program this year and they worked very hard improving their skills as they trained at Echo Hills Golf Course over the last four months,” program communication manager Kristi Smalley said. “Our hats are off to Echo Hills for allowing our athletes to train free of charge.”
The bocce team competed at a state sanctioned regional tournament July 31 at Hillsboro Stadium.
Unified partner Jessica Finn and athlete Martha Hesla earned gold in doubles.
In traditional doubles, athletes Jilli Smalley and Mary Jones earned gold, and a sportsmanship award.
Also in traditional doubles, Bobby Phillips and Christina Williams teamed up for a gold medal, while Austin Carvalho and Misty Larsen won a bronze medal and a sportsmanship award.
“I was so proud of how our athletes conducted themselves, especially with the high temperatures,” Smalley said. “The Oregon Special Olympics staff members on site did a stellar job of keeping the tournament moving along so that we were able to conclude the competition before things really heated up.”
Bowling and aquatic signups are Monday, Aug. 22, 4-6 p.m. at the Umatilla County ARC building in Hermiston.
